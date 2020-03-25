Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Clifton Carson, $100; Chad Halstead, $90; Laura Long, $88; Patrick Meyer, $90; Meade Dominick, $90; Rylee Moore, $96; Nathanael Wageman, $86; Jonathan De Atley, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Aaron Danforth, invalid driver’s license, $125; Samantha Johnson, invalid traffic signals, $125; Katlyn Nichols, expired license, $125; John Bradish, interference with a peace officer, property destruction under $1,000, $355; Bradish, driving under the influence of alcohol – 2nd offense in 10 years, $1,005; George Turechek, invalid driver’s license and failure to signal, $200; John Bradish, driving under the influence of alcohol- 2nd offense in 10 years, $1,005; Corbin Adams, interference with a peace officer, $705; Torrie Vanpelt, use of controlled substance, $555; Marc Young, breach of peace, $605; Dylian Doane, unlawful contact, $305; Aaron Luther, driving under the influence of alcohol with child passenger, $1,005; Janice Vance, restricted license, $125; Robert Whisonant, invalid docs, $125; Rylee Moore, no seat belt, $25; Terry Serres, reckless endangering, $205; Guadalupe Ramos Jr., suspended driver’s license, no auto insurance, invalid docs, $900; David Doan II, no auto insurance and invalid docs, $955; Rebecca Varian, suspended driver’s license, $100.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Robin McKim, Manderson, $145; Bjoern Grydeland, New York, N.Y., $160; Daniel Beach, Roberts, Mont., $88; Cody Garland, Casper, $88; Matthew Wilson, Sheridan, $120; Shenna Johnson, Gainesville, Ga., $84; Alyssa Noseep, Fort Washakie, $115; Caleb Efta, Golden, Colo., $90; Thomas White, Corsicana, Texas, $105.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Alfonso Lopez, Laurel, Mont., driving under the influence of alcohol, $905.
