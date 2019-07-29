Bucking current trends, artist-explorer Tony Foster intentionally incorporates beauty into his interpretations of wild landscapes. That focus inspired him to celebrate splendor in a project that took him on worldwide adventures.
“Contemporary art has abandoned the idea of beauty,” he said.
So Foster invited people who’d spent time in the backcountry to nominate their favorite place and write a rationale for their choice.
“Then I went to find it,” he said.
Images from the resulting show, “Exploring Beauty,” illuminated the screen at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, while Foster shared stories about his artistic process and his adventuresome prowess. A resident of Tywardreath, Cornwall, England, the watercolorist served as an artist-in-residence July 9-13 at the Center. He spent afternoons in the Whitney Museum of Western Art discussing an unfinished work from the Grand Canyon trip and sharing scenes he’d captured during a journey down the Green River in Utah, from the Gates of Lodore to Split Mountain, which preceded his Cody visit.
“I make watercolor diaries of my journeys into the wilderness,” Foster explained, because the medium is more practical than slow-drying oil. Through the diaries, “I try to communicate what the journey is like.
“I bring back evidence of the extraordinary beauty in our seemingly overcrowded world.”
The Cody-Foster association began in 2015 when the Center borrowed one of his pieces for the Yellowstone show, curator Karen McWhorter explained. Two years later she toured the Foster Art & Wilderness Foundation in Palo Alto, Calif., which she described as an “incredible and engaging public space dedicated to sharing Foster’s exhibitions.”
In her introduction, McWhorter described Foster as having “one foot in both camps, art and wilderness.” Over his 35-year career, “he savors his experiences outdoors and, through his painting projects, shares with us intimate encounters with wilderness areas the world over.”
Foster came late to the art world, starting at the age of 35 and lacking formal training.
“I grope my way toward a solution,” he explained about his technique. Foster also chose a challenging approach to capture landscapes, applying watercolors on the spot, often in remote sites – “a painstaking and difficult way to paint.”
The remoteness of his destinations often entails some distance, necessitating clever ways to lighten his load. Foster employs a “magic box” for his medium, a flat, roughly 2 ½ x 2 ½-inch box with 21 intense watercolors, along with a plastic lid for mixing the colors. Attached to his pack is an aluminum tube that contains paper.
“I don’t use photographs,” Foster said. “I rely on painting on site. I work until the piece is resolved, about three-fourths finished.” He completes them afterward.
“I seldom go alone,” he noted, traveling with friends who “are essential for my work.” They keep him company and help carry food.
His journeys can range from a few days to a few months, often by foot and sometimes by kayak, canoe or raft.
“I’m seldom flown in,” he said. A trip into a rain forest, for example, took many weeks because “it takes a while to acclimatize.”
“In the rain forest, there’s always something biting you,” added Foster, citing a total of 72 chigger bites on a lower leg at one point. He also encountered rain, mud and mold, “but you get comfortable in a week or so.”
Foster selects places with no evidence of humans. “Wilderness still exists,” he insists. “It’s extraordinarily beautiful, extraordinarily interesting.” Yet, “it’s almost impossible to live in. It’s wilderness. That’s why no one lives there. It’s uncomfortable.”
While capturing impressions on paper, he also gathers “talismans” or souvenirs of his visits, like travelers take home shells. “I collect them and put them in a bag and label them and incorporate them into my work,” Foster said. They can appear at the bottom of his pieces, either glued on or portrayed in watercolor.
Central to Foster’s work are premises – “I work on themes,” he said. The efforts can take one year or three or four. They can be specific, like rain forest or desert, or philosophical, like sacred places in the American Southwest.
For the philosophical theme of “Exploring Beauty,” Foster visited 15 remote locations around the world. One particularly challenging site was a coral reef, nominated by Sir David Attenborough. While Foster already had scuba-diving skills, he needed to figure out how to capture an image under water, resorting to architectural drafting film, a plastic drawing board and Swiss crayons. The last proved troublesome.
“If you release your grip,” he reported, “they shoot to the surface.”
The other spots included a sunset in the Maldives, icebergs in Greenland, mountains in Alaska, Nepal, France and Chile, the vastness of the Grand Canyon, and an enormous cave in Malaysia, home to two million bats that eat 20 tons of insects per night. The resulting elimination proved potent.
“The smell in there was just awful,” Foster said.
Close to his home, he finds beauty in the ancient Cornish hedges that sport spring blooms from their rock-and-earth foundations. While Europe may lack remote wilderness areas, it does host, in his words, “tiny wild places. There’s nothing more dazzling.”
