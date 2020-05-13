Richard Perkins of Cody spends most of his free time repairing bikes to give away to children.
It all started in March of 2017 when Perkins gave his mountain bike to friend Lauralynn McEndree after her bicycle was stolen and she was unable to get to work. His granddaughter Talisha Cross, who was 5 years old at the time, suggested to her grandpa, “We should do this for every kid in the world.”
That became the inspiration for The Lauralynn Project, which today has given away thousands of bikes, a few of which were sent as far as Australia and Africa.
You may see Perkins in a parking lot full of bikes, whenever he’s not working as a custodian at Albertsons, waiting on the next child to come by.
“It feels like this is my purpose. Everyone has a reason why they are here and I enjoy it,” he said.
