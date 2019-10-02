Friday October 4th
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Book signing and reception, with local author Coletta Kewitt and illustrator Cynthia Weed for their new book, “The Pie Letters: Thoughts and Reflections on Pie and Life,” 4-6 p.m., Legends Bookstore.
Taste of Park County, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cody Auditorium.
Yellowstone Quake vs. Missoula, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday October 5th
Cody
Cody Center for the Performing Arts garage sale to raise funds for LA trip, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 1527 18th Street.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.
Soroptimist Run for Hope, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Cody Rec Center.
Book Signing, with local author Cathy Ringler for her new book “Maya’s Dream,” 1-3 p.m., Legends Bookstore.
Yellowstone Quake vs. Missoula, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Sunday October 6th
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Monday October 7th
Cody
Cody Club, noon, Cody Club Room.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Tuesday October 8th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
