After serving more than 12 years as a local volunteer firefighter, Nick Gwynn retired in September. The owner of Gwynn Construction joined in 2007.
The Cody Fire Department and Park County Fire District No. 2 thank Gwynn for his service, said Jerry Parker, fire district administrator.
