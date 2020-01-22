An anti-hate satire set in World War II opens Tuesday at Big Horn Cinemas, is the first in the eight-part spring 2020 season of the Northwest Wyoming Film Series.
Nominated for six Oscars, “Jojo Rabbit” features a young German boy with a strong nationalist bent and his reaction when he realizes his mother is hiding a Jew in their home. All movies will be shown at 4:15 and 7 p.m., a little earlier than prior years.
The season will continue the following Tuesdays with “Parasite” on Feb. 4, “Harriet” on Feb. 11, “Judy” on Feb. 18, “Bombshell” on Feb. 25, “Midnight Traveler” on March 3, and “Pain and Glory” on March 10, ending with “Varda by Agnes” on March 17.
The ticket cost remains at the single price of $7 per person, a special offer arranged between NWFS and Tony Beaverson, owner of Big Horn Cinemas.
“It’s hard to believe that we’re starting our eighth season of showing signature films for audiences in northwest Wyoming,” said Harriet Bloom-Wilson of NWFS. “Thanks to the support of Tony and the community, we can continue to offer unique big-screen experiences.”
Billed as both wickedly funny and deeply disturbing, Parasite features a poor family’s worming its way into a rich family’s life. The movie Harriet relates the saga of freedom-fighter Harriet Tubman, while Judy tells the story of singer and actress Judy Garland. Bombshell stars the women who brought down the founders of Fox.
The season continues with Midnight Traveler, a documentary about the harrowing flight of an Afghan family. The scene switches to Spain in Pain and Glory, a look at art and life through the lens of famed filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar. A documentary about another acclaimed filmmaker, Agnes Varda, ends the season.
“We chose that lineup for the spring season for its mix of genres and subjects as well as an example of the best of world film-making today,” Bloom-Wilson said. “As always, we greatly appreciate the community’s participation and Tony’s support.”
While NWFS will no longer solicit memberships, the group will maintain an email list and Facebook page for sharing information about the lineup. To learn more about the movies, visit NWFS on Facebook or send your email to hbloomwilson@gmail.com.
