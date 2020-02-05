Northwest College recently named 405 students to its 2019 fall semester honor rolls.
To be listed on the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete at least 12 semester hours of college-level coursework with a 4.0 grade point average. Students qualifying for the Vice President’s Honor Roll completed the same level course work with a minimum grade point average of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale. For the Dean’s Honor roll, students must have earned a minimum of six credit hours in college-level coursework with at least a 3.5 semester grade point average.
President’s Honor Roll
Burlington
Isaac Bullinger and Erika Heintz
Byron
Lorna Gage and William Guenther
Cody
Cynthia Baumstarck, Gabrielle Christensen, Nichole Clark, Ian Crawford, Caden Crooks, Kimberly Killpack, Hunter Lazar, Julia Neff, Nicholas Nieters, Agnes Parker, Melissa Saunders, Shyane Schultz, Haylee Shumard and Alexandria Wead.
Cowley
Olivia Peterson
Deaver
Roger Salzman
Powell
Katelin Aisenbrey, Douglas Anderson, Kendyl Bohlman, Kaden Bollinger, Hayden Brandon, Jessica Butz, Rachel Fowler, Nicolas Fulton, Aidan Hunt, Treven Keeler, Antony Lewis, Sarah Liggett, Shelby McCauley, Chinook Nitanon, Colin Queen, Marie Ramier, Brian Smith, Chancey Stebner, Hartly Thorington, Charles Tucker and Matthew Waite.
Vice President’s Honor Roll
Burlington
Kirra Bullinger, Callee Catlin, Zane Davidson, Katelynn Duncan and Emily Mendez.
Byron
Sara Clark
Clark
Nathaniel Whitham
Cody
Kalyn Beasley, Ryan Blaylock, Michael Caudle, Kalie Chandler, Dustin Davis, Brandon Feketi, Aunika Gilstrap, Jordan Hansen, Tawna Herrera, Sunny Hoopes, Kavan Johnston, Johnathan Jones, Ariane Joskow, Katie Kain, Charles Kendall-Browne-Power, Hunter Koster, Brandy Lasseter, Lillianna Mollett, Brooke Moore, Neal Murphy, Macey Reed, Kenneth Reiter, Genevieve Sauers, Hanna Schutzman, Madison Smith Cox, Teresa Welbes and Michelle Yungner.
Cowley
Wyatt Horrocks, Kathrine Tippetts and Dominic Twomey.
Deaver
Jene’ Reinhardt
Meeteese
Bryce Salzman and Jenna Williams
Powell
Kadden Abraham, Ashlyn Aguirre, Kirk Allen, Sloane Asay, Wubeshaw Asseged, Shawn Badding, Cindy Bannister, Amanda Bayles, Samantha Becker, Brianna Benefiel, Amanda Black, Evelynne Brewster, Kurt Bullinger, Ethan Campbell, Jeremy Chappell, Nathaniel Cole, Abby Cook, Diana Coombs, Caitlyn Costa, Fantasia Critchfield, Andries Delanghe, Mylee Dickson, Grant Dillivan, Aaron Dunn, Makenna Eickhoff, Jaydn Engelhardt, Elizabeth Farmer, Katherine Feathers, Morgan Forconi, Porter Fox, Joshua Garza, Cara Gibbons, Jordan Grindheim, Gulsum Gultekin, Brett Hahn, Hanna Hendricks, Marcello Henriques Souza, Ashtyn Heny, Otilia Hoffman, Natalee Jones, Gabriel Katz, Michaela Kousoulos, Sierra Lee, Ellanyn Legler, Alexandra Livingston, Lauren Mangus, Coby May, Dalton McMillan, Ayla McNeilley, Chelsea Moger, Wyatt Murray, Kaitlynn Norman, Ryan Richards, Mohamed Samir, Sara Sanchez, Abigail Saville, Jacinta Schneider, Alexandra Shuffield, Alex Smith, Aubrie Stenerson, Kylie Thomas, Cassandra Vega, Victoria Vega, Julia Waite, Emma Waite, Tyler Wambeke, Brady Wardell and Ronnie Wolfe.
Dean’s Honor Roll
Burlington
Kelli Aagard, Melissa Bullinger, Jarom Davidson, Sydney Olson, Dylan Preator, Lacey Taylor, Maelona Tempany and Kristen Wiles.
Cody
Kaylena Atnip, Magdalena Cappiello, Emily Cole, Leanne Dozier, Caitlin Dwyer, Emilie Edwards, Dean Glick, David Hooper, Megan Hunt, Ethan Johnston, Bailey Liebert, Ashley Majusiak, Justin Marchant, Phong Nguyen, Kelsey Nguyen, Eric Paul, Shantae Peterson, Adam Preston, Cassandra Purvis, Kaeyla Resendez, Rosa Sanchez, Joanna Settineri, Theodore Smith, Grace Solie, Cody Tarr, Heidi Todd, Tabitha Tyrrell, Shelly Van Weelden, Simona Wambeke, Riley Welch and Samantha Williams.
Cowley
Aubrianne Crosby, Teagan Townsend, Bridgette Watts and Caden Welling.
Meeteetse
Alicia Brock, Amanda Cooley, Kirwin Johnson, Kaden Redding and Lauren Shepperson.
Powell
Margaret Arzaga, Eagle Bateman, Brian Bessler, Katherine Blevins, Jaxton Braten, Clayton Brown, Kason Cannon, Trienna Collicott, Jaymison Cox, Kaitlyn Decker, Ashley Dunkerley, Jesse Erickson, Tyler Feller, Alexander Garmon, Linnea Gorham, Sia Grovenstein, Nicholas Haney, Michael Harvey, Kristi Hernandez, Sharron Hodges, Aidan Jacobsen, Taylor Johnson, Kristen Kloeckner, Kayla Kolpitcke, Abigail Landwehr, Tamara Lanza, Andrew MaGill, Gracie Martin, Kyndal McAnulty, Emily McCaslin, Stacie McClain, Ty McConnell, Ashton Munoz, Dusti Nalley, Courtney Nielson, Kerry Norris, Sidney O’Brien, Ilene Olson, Devin Ott, Bethany Ouellette, Dakota Perry, Sabrina Shoopman, Liza Smith, Ashley Sowerwine, Elsie Spomer, Lindsey Stevens-Wiederrich, Tiss Svaty, Aaron Swaney, Elijah Swaney, Leandra Vega, Michele Wagner, Isabella Wambeke, Kelsey Wardwell and Angela Wruck.
Ralston
Brittney Day, Diana Gwynn and Jackie Mosegard.
