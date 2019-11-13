Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Nov. 9, 9:54 a.m., two units and 25 personnel responded to fire alarm at 100 Valley Ranch Road. Cancelled. Time in service: 9 minutes.
Nov. 9, 9:07 p.m., four units and 18 personnel responded to smell of smoke in bathroom wall at WYO 120 N. No. 5. Faulty outlet. Time in service: 53 minutes.
Nov. 10, 7:26 p.m., one unit and 15 personnel responded to motor vehicle crash at mile marker 72 on WYO 120 S. Stood by for EMS. Time in service 41 minutes.
Nov. 11, 11:26 a.m., three units and 18 personnel responded to struck gas line at County Road 3CX. Stood by for Black Hills Energy. Time in service: 2 hours, 59 minutes.
