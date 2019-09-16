Sir Barton is not a member of the House of Windsor, but he is horse racing royalty – with Wyoming ties as well.
The first of just 13 horses to win American thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown, this marks the 100th anniversary of the then-three-year-old’s victorious romps through the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.
To commemorate the extraordinary horse’s achievements a documentary film called “Born To Rein” will have a general release shortly.
And movie will make a one-night stand for two shows at Big Horn Cinemas on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
Highlighting the special event is the appearance of filmmakers and co-producers Jody L. Lamp and Melody Dobson.
Sir Barton, who had famous horse racing human connections as well, such as trainer Marion Van Berg and jockey Johnny Loftus, was sired by a British horse.
The chestnut Sir Barton died in 1937. After initially being buried on the J.R. Hylton Ranch near Douglas, the famous horse was moved to Washington Park in Douglas where there is a memorial marker.
The producers, from American Doorstep Project Productions LLC, will answer questions and discuss the film after showings in Cody.
Tony Beaverson, owner of Big Horn Cinemas, rarely stages events with live speakers supplementing a movie.
“It’s got a Wyoming connection to it,” Beaverson said of one reason this project intrigued him.
As a Triple Crown racing fan, Beaverson said his live-action events generally feature a Wyoming individual linked to a film, or a movie with Wyoming subject matter.
“I like horse racing,” Beaverson said. “I like the Derby. We don’t have an opportunity to be part of thoroughbred racing in Wyoming.”
From a cinematic viewpoint, too, Beaverson liked previous horse racing movies such as “Sea Biscuit” and “Secretariat” and they were big hits.
