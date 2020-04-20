Despite the public health orders in effect, a parade is being planned, and it isn’t just an ordinary parade.
Silas Johnson, a sick Cody 10-year-old, has made a wish, and the Make A Wish Foundation is working with the people at the Cody Country Car Show to make it come true.
The Cody Country Car Show announced on social media its need for cars and trucks of all kinds to fulfill Silas Johnson’s wish to see as many as he can. The event is tentatively planned for Sunday, with the cars arriving at the WYDOT building off the Greybull Highway at 1 p.m. before proceeding down Road 3DX where Johnson lives. It is suggested people decorate vehicles in red, white and blue.
“Let’s give him the wish he wants, the organization said. “Let’s bring a huge smile to this boy’s face.”
Ken Posey, the head of the Cody Car Show, said he was contacted through the Make A Wish Foundation to do the event, and as soon as he heard of it immediately started planning to make Johnson’s wish come true.
The event has already received a substantial amount of support from the community and from Wyoming businesses. Some of them include Shannon Watts Art and Design, Go Fast Don’t Die and 307.
Work to make it happen is still going on.
“There’s more involved in this event than just cars and trucks, we’re already getting involvement from several businesses and organizations in the area, so we’re still figuring out the logistics of the event,” Posey said. “We’ll probably finish mid next week. We’ll have to get approval from the sheriff, letting him understand the size of the event we’re planning on.
“We want to make sure we have everything planned before letting people know, because we don’t want to have to change the plans unless we absolutely have to, so people should stay up to date by watching our Facebook page for the Cody Country Car Show.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.