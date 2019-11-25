A Fox Nation show’s latest episode features Yellowstone National Park.
During the episode of FOX Nation’s PARK’D with Abby Hornacek, she zip lines over the mountainside and whitewater rafts through the Yellowstone River.
Season two debuted Sunday with episodes available throughout the week.
Hornacek is FOX Nation’s travel, lifestyle and sports host. She is the host of FOX Nation’s PARK’D with Abby Hornacek, American Arenas and The Ride to Work Series.
During the series which is entering its second season, she travels to national parks across the country and explores the beauty and adventure of the great outdoors.
During each episode, Hornacek takes the viewers along for a variety of different activities and showcases what the national parks have to offer. Previous episodes have featured Joshua Tree, Shenandoah, Everglades, White Sands and more.
