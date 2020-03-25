Concerned about their congregation’s health during the COVID-19 outbreak, many local churches have ended all public gatherings, including services.
Some provide online services, and are keeping social media and phone contact with members. Any churches not on the list are welcome to email zac@codyenterprise.com to have information included.
• Christ Episcopal Church is doing a live Facebook stream for services as well as having recordings available on its website, christchurchcody.org. On Sundays, morning services are 10 a.m. and evening compline at 7:30. Evening complines are also on Saturdays at 7, and events are Monday-Friday at 5:15 p.m. A healing session on Tuesdays at 12:05 p.m. A calling tree has been initiated to keep members in contact. The church-run Bargain Box is open by appointment if people have emergency needs.
• Christ the King Lutheran Church leadership met March 16 and suspended Sunday and Wednesday worship services through April 3. They will consider an extension depending on new information. ctkcody.org has resources available, including pastor’s messages, audio worship service recordings, printed sermons and Bible study recaps as well as updates.
• Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reduced hours last year from three to two hours and home readings started to be provided, which Bishop Matthew Moss said helped adjustment for situations like this. Along with the readings, shorter broadcasts will be each Sunday at 9 a.m., information available on the Friends of Cody Stake Facebook page.
• Cody Bible Church has canceled all services and activities. Sunday morning worship service will not happen until after the end of March, but video services will be made available Sunday at 10 a.m. through Facebook and recordings on codybiblechurch.org.
• Cody Christian and Missionary Alliance Church is suspending all in-person gatherings at the church through April 6. Sunday services are available online thorough Facebook streaming at 8:30 and 11 a.m.
• Cody United Methodist Church is adapting as new information and needs become known. Leadership developed a response to COVID-19 on March 10. When the situation changed quicker than expected, March 15 was the last in-person worship for the foreseeable future, and all gatherings, including studies, meetings, fellowship and worship were suspended. At 10 a.m. Sunday Worship services are live streamed at codyumc.com and contact through email and phone between members is encouraged.
• First Baptist Church is having live streamed services through Facebook 11 a.m. on Sundays. All other services are temporarily suspended. Video updates are available through the church’s Facebook page.
• First Presbyterian Church has, as of March 20, more than 26 participants signed on to assist people in need. For those self-quarantining, these volunteers will fetch essential supplies for those who should not be going out. Those interested in the service can be contacted at (307) 587-2647. The church will be communicating through phone, email, its website codyfirstpresbyterian.org, Facebook page and Instagram. Sunday services are now live on YouTube.
• St. Anthony of Padua is suspending all parish gatherings, classes, meetings and activities. This includes weekend and daily masses, prayer groups, Stations of the Cross, Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and confessions on Wednesday night or Saturday afternoon. The parish office will be closed, but can be reached by telephone at (307) 587-3388. The church will remain open daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. for private prayer. Prayer resources are available at stanthonycody.org.
• Trinity Lutheran Church has made a partnership with the American Dream Drive-In at Powell so people can watch 10:30 Sunday services in person while maintaining social distancing. Updates and resources can be found at trinitylutherancody.org or Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.