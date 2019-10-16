Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Tristen Brewer, 23, intentional abuse of a vulnerable adult and exploiting a vulnerable adult, Oct. 13
Disturbance
Woman said her ex-husband was at her house on Spicer Lane in Cody yelling and screaming. She said he left in a black Ford F-150 with temporary tags, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 7.
Field burning near the intersection of Lane 14 and Joslen Drive in Powell for the last few hours as of 7:10 p.m. Oct. 8. The caller said they are unsure if it is a controlled burn but it does appear to be so.
Traffic
Angus and white cows on the road between the main highway and the first bridge, near the intersection of County Road 4DT and WYO 290 in Meeteetse, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 8.
Goat in the road near the intersection of Lane 6 and Road 10 in Powell, 3:45 p.m. Oct. 8.
Vehicles reported constantly speeding near the intersection of Lane 10 and Road 12 in Powell, 7:50 p.m. Oct. 8.
There was a one vehicle rollover that happened in front of a deputy on US 14-16-20 East in Cody, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 9.
A new burgundy Ford F-250 Lariat was parked near the intersection of Lane 9 and Road 1 in Powell sometime between noon-2:30 p.m. with no tags on the vehicle. Reported at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9.
A car hit a power pole near the intersection of Road 5 and US 14A in Powell, 4:55 p.m. Oct. 9.
About 10 cows in the road on County Road 6QS in Cody at 4:40 p.m. Oct. 10.
There was a road hazard in the street near the intersection of Lane 18 and US 14A in Cody, 7:50 a.m. Oct. 11.
Animals reported on the road near the intersection of B-4 Ranch Road and WYO 212 in Cody, 12 p.m. Oct. 11.
There were two calves in the road on WYO 290 in Meeteetse, 9 p.m. Oct. 11.
Several cattle on WYO 290 in Meeteetse, 11:10 p.m. Oct. 11.
People speeding up and down Lane 9 in Powell. Caller would like to see more patrols on the road for the next couple days, 1:15 p.m. Oct. 12.
Beet truck broke down near the intersection of Lane 9 and Road 10 in Powell, 3:20 p.m. Oct. 12.
REDDI report filed on intoxicated woman who just left a residence on WYO 295 in Powell, 9:45 p.m. Oct. 12.
Animals on County Road 3EX in Cody, 10:15 p.m. Oct. 12.
Other
Resident on County Road 2BC in Cody said his neighbor’s dog killed some chickens, 9:10 a.m. Oct. 6.
Stray pig tearing up his friend’s yard on Riverside Avenue in Powell, 9:20 a.m. Oct. 6.
Domestic issue reported on Lane 10 in Powell, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
Vehicle parked for the last couple days at Wapiti Lodge on US 14-16-20 West in Cody for last couple of days, 6:15 p.m. Oct. 6.
There were three horses- two sorrels and one paint, secured in a pasture near the intersection of WYO 294 and Lane 11 in Powell, north of Lane 11 and west of Road 18 at 11:20 p.m. Oct. 7.
Caller said he lost a black Jeep key at Olive Glenn Country Club on Meadow Lane Avenue, 6:20 p.m. Oct. 8.
Man on Vista View Lane in Cody said four males tried to break into his house and threatened to kill him. He left the home and is at the neighbors house as of 6:50 p.m. Oct. 9.
Set of about eight keys missing for about a year from a property on WYO 120 South in Cody, 10:55 a.m. Oct. 10.
Caller would like to speak with a deputy about stray dogs in the Barrows Road in Powell neighborhood, 11:55 a.m. Oct. 10.
Search and Rescue call placed for man at a Teton Wilderness Camp with Hidden Creek Outfitter Camp, located on Ishawooa Mesa in the South Fork, who is losing sight in his left eye and having a hard time staying awake. They are on the southeast corner of the thorofare and need life flight, 12:15 p.m. Oct. 11.
Husband said someone entered his parents’ home at Big Horn Basin Boat Club on Lakeshore Circle in Cody and refuses to leave, according to his wife, 6 p.m. Oct. 11.
Flight attendant lost their phone sometime during a flight from Billings to Denver said the phone is now pinging from WYO 295 in Powell, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 12.
Man is highly intoxicated at the Cowboy Bar and Outlaw Cafe on State Street in Meeteetse and will likely be driving home later, 5:50 p.m. Oct. 12.
Caller was bitten by his dog on WYO 295 in Powell and he is now in the emergency room, 7:20 p.m. Oct. 12.
Domestic dispute reported between intoxicated man and woman on Lane 14 in Powell, 8:15 p.m. Oct. 12.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Ashten Snyder, 22, warrant, Oct. 9
Carlos Morales, 33, warrant, Oct. 10
Calvin Wick, 27, probation and parole violation, Oct. 10
Weston Barnes, 32, warrant, Oct. 10
Benjamin Pierce, 31, driving with suspended license, probation and parole violation, Oct. 11
Melissa Floyd, 35, warrant, Oct. 11
Jessie Stanger, 32, domestic battery to cause injury, Oct. 11
Connie Watts, 44, driving under the influence and controlled substances, illegal turn, Oct. 13
Thayne Clement, 26, driving under the influence of alcohol, open alcohol container, illegal parking, Oct. 13
Disturbance
Man on 23rd Street said his neighbor’s dog is always barking, 9:40 a.m. Oct. 12.
Dogs continually barking from a single wide white trailer in front of condos on Pioneer Avenue, 12:40 p.m. Oct. 12.
Traffic
Vehicles parked in front of Technical Cowboy on 16th Street without license plates, 8:40 a.m. Oct. 8.
Funeral escort requested from St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Monument Street to old Riverside Cemetery at 11:40 a.m. Oct. 8.
Dark green Jaguar stuck on the South Fork hill on County Road 6WX, 8:45 a.m. Oct. 9.
Brown Buick abandoned in parking lot on North Park Drive, 9:20 a.m. Oct. 9.
Vehicle parked in front of credit union on 17th Street, 11:35 a.m. Oct. 9.
Hit and run car accident with no injuries at Walmart, 5:10 p.m. Oct. 9.
Intoxicated person in a suspended vehicle near the intersection of North Park Drive and Park Lane, 1:45 a.m. Oct. 10.
Elderly man in large Ford F-250 didn’t put his vehicle in park at West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue and it started to roll. The caller said the man has been having all sorts of driving issues lately and they are concerned, 10:20 a.m. Oct. 10.
Motor vehicle crash at Walmart from one hour previous. The caller exchanged info with the other driver and proof of insurance. Caller said he has a suspended driver’s license, 11:50 a.m. Oct. 10.
REDDI report filed at Brewgard’s on Mountain View Drive on the driver of a green Subaru. The bartender said the driver was heavily intoxicated, 5:35 p.m. Oct. 10.
Caller said her son was the victim of a hit and run accident near the Elks Lodge on Beck Avenue. The accused truck had something in the trunk hanging out and hit her son’s tan Jeep Grand Cherokee at 6:45 a.m. Oct. 11.
Traffic complaint filed on young female driver near the intersection of Central Avenue and 26th Street, 9 a.m. Oct. 11.
Fender bender crash near the intersection of 16th Street and Beck Avenue, 6:05 p.m. Oct. 11.
Funeral escort requested from United Methodist Church on Beck Avenue to old Riverside Cemetery for 11 a.m. Oct. 12.
Vehicle abandoned at Walmart, 2:55 p.m. Oct. 12.
Caller reported an abandoned vehicle on 23rd Street, 12:20 p.m. Oct. 14.
Other
Woman said she has received threats from the driver of a white Chevrolet pickup truck parked at her house near the intersection of 29th Street and Granite Avenue. She is in a four-door gold Oldsmobile, 12 a.m. Oct. 8.
Officers investigated reports of threats at Cody High School on 10th Street, 8:45 a.m. Oct. 8.
There was a threat reported from Cody High School on 10th Street at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 8.
Man would like to report stolen guns from his residence on 23rd Street. He has a list of the guns with serial numbers and info for each one, 11:45 a.m. Oct. 8.
Dog came on to Advanced Auto Repair property on Sheridan Avenue and killed a chicken, 2:55 p.m. Oct. 8.
Threats received at Webster Law Office on 11th Street via phone, 11 a.m. Oct. 9.
Underage smokers cited at Cody Middle School on Cougar Avenue, 11:25 a.m. Oct. 9.
An individual at Cody High School on 10th Street is being threatened by another person, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 9.
Caller had someone place a backpack in her vehicle while she was dining at Tacos El Taconazo on Sheridan Avenue, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 10.
Officers assisted the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office with a bomb threat on Highway 30 in Basin. Dynamite was found at 1:35 p.m. Oct. 11.
There were three girls and one boy climbing a shed at Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue. They were hitting the shed with golf clubs and hitting golf balls against the caller’s apartment. In addition they broke a light on the maintenance shed, 4:55 p.m. Oct. 11.
Woman said her boyfriend on 26th Street is angry and threatening to break things, 6:35 p.m. Oct. 11.
Big Horn Avenue man said his iPhone was hacked and the suspect is threatening to publish the video of him online, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 11.
Black female appears to be homeless near the Irma Hotel on Sheridan Avenue. She has been hanging around the hotel all day and is currently in the back parking lot, 9:10 p.m. Oct. 11.
Intoxicated person at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Sheridan Avenue, 2:25 a.m. Oct. 12.
Man just kicked his dog in front of a kid at Harris Trucking Co. on County Road 2AB, 3:35 p.m. Oct. 12.
Bleistein Avenue man said they found marijuana in their washing machine after they washed clothes, 6:25 p.m. Oct. 12.
Black Samsung Galaxy S9 lost from Friends of Buffalo Bill Dam Center on Sheridan Avenue, 7:50 p.m. Oct. 12.
Rocks thrown through windows in back storage area of trailer at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road, 2:35 p.m. Oct. 13.
Light brown leather wallet with Wyoming driver’s license, credit cards and an unknown amount of cash lost near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 4:10 p.m. Oct. 13.
Man said vehicle is parked in his parking spot at 23rd Street apartment complex, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
Domestic violence between man and woman with two children present on Sunburst Drive. The female said she is OK but there was alcohol involved and possibly guns, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
Probation violation reported at Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue, 10 p.m. Oct. 13.
Female started yelling at the female landlord after she asked for back rent at the Mountain View Manor on 11th Street. The renter has now gone back into her apartment, 11:35 a.m. Oct. 14.
Alley behind Marshall’s Body Shop on Blackburn Avenue is full of trash, couches, chairs and pallets, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 14.
Woman said her mother’s home has been broken into at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road, 5:35 p.m. Oct. 14.
Broken down truck at Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive, 5:55 p.m. Oct. 14.
