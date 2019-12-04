Cody Country Art League invites everyone to enjoy refreshments and watch artists at work during a Saturday Christmas open house 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Various Cody artists will demonstrate their talents noon-3 p.m. They include tole painting by Sally Holberg and oil painting by Jim Mossman.
Jody Horvath, gallery liaison, encourages people to shop in the gallery and gift shop for locally created artwork.
“Stop in to find that perfect one-of-a kind gift,” she said.
Or consider making your own gift. Sign up to learn to paint a porcelain piece using the latest techniques.
Suzie Warner is offering an Alcohol Inks Workshop on Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., in the CCAL classroom.
All skill levels are welcome. The $45 fee includes supplies. Call (307) 587-3597 to register.
Raffle tickets for a chance to win a landscape painting by popular local artist E. Denney Neville will be available for $5 for one ticket or five for $20.
CCAL holiday open houses will continue each Saturday through Dec. 21.
