Circulation of Cody library material increased 23% in January-March 2020 compared to January-March 2019. The Cody juvenile collection circulated 34% more in the first quarter of 2020 than in the first quarter of 2019. Despite closing to the public on March 16, Cody’s use increased 6% in March 2020. System-wide, our patrons availed themselves of DVDs, audiobook CDs, books, self-contained Playaways, music CDs and periodicals at a 24% greater rate in the first three months of 2020 than in the same time period in 2019.
“The Park County Library System has heard what the citizens of Park County want in terms of library services and has provided it. As you can see from the graph, the demand for library services has soared,” Park County Library Board Chair John Gordnier said.
“The staff and the librarians in the system have responded above and beyond what would be expected to meet that need and to plan for the future need that we know is coming.”
Staff is committed to constantly improving patron experience. Beginning March 16, the librarians mobilized safe protocols for curbside delivery. This included sanitizing and sequestering returned items for 72 hours to keep themselves and others safe while continuing to serve the public. The libraries adhered to the advice of Governor Mark Gordon, Park County Commissioners, Wyoming State Library and Park County Public Health Department for best practices during the pandemic. And the patrons placed holds. They called, emailed and logged into their accounts to keep busy in this time of COVID.
In all three libraries, the total value of items circulated during January-March 2020 was $819,429. Cody patrons accounted for $500,611 of that total. Accurate costs of replacing an item are available subsequent to an exhaustive database update completed in October 2019.
Circulation information was taken from the official records of the Park County Library Board.
Digital downloads are not included in these numbers. Wyoming State Library curates electronic books, audiobooks and magazines at gowyld.net. Most services will require users to enter their library card number and PIN. “WYLD” is the default PIN assigned when library cards are issued. Choose “Wyoming State Library” if prompted to autofill that field.
Curbside service continues to date. For help with online services, downloading an app, retrieving a forgotten PIN or getting a library card call (307)527-1880, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or email cody@parkcountylibrary.org.
The Wi-Fi signal now reaches farther into the parking lot. Log on to “Cody library.” No password required.
Soroptimist International of Cody grant
Soroptimist International of Cody is a service organization dedicated to “Improving the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.” This year’s grant was used to purchase 25 new books, including the following:
• “The Genius of Women: From Overlooked to Changing the World” by Janice Kaplan.
• “The Skills: From First Job to Dream Job – What Every Woman Needs to Know” by Mishal Husain.
• “The League of Extraordinary Funny Women: 50 Trailblazers of Comedy” by Sheila Moeschen, Anne Bentley.
• “Invisible Americans: The Tragic Cost of Child Poverty” by Jeff Madrick.
• “When Kids Ask Hard Questions: Faith-Filled Responses for Tough Topics” by Bromleigh McCleneghan, Karen Ware Jackson, Matthew Paul Turner
For the complete list visit parkcountylibrary.org/2020/04/27/soroptimist-international-of-cody-grant.
New Library Videos
• Find Library Drill Team on Park County Public Library, Cody, Facebook, facebook.com/CodyLibrary/videos/2672231003055512. Captured on the occasion of our annual Friends of the Cody Library appreciation dinner on Oct. 29.
• Library in the Time of COVID at Cody Library YouTube, youtube.com/channel/UCNxstGRP3gRsn1xRJhLHLXA.
Teens
“Imagine your Story” and “Kindness Rocks!” Summer Reading starts June 1.
These digital resources are available free with your library card at parkcountylibrary.org/research.
• Learning Express Library – Calling all graduating seniors – We have practice exams for ACT and SAT.
• Universal Class, access more than 500 classes. Underwritten by The Friends of the Cody Library.
Contact Teen Librarian Shelly Waidelich at sw@parkcountylibrary.org. Visit parkcountylibrary.org/teens and on Facebook, Park County Public Library Teen Room.
Children
Summer Reading starts June 1. “Imagine your Story” and “Kindness Rocks!” are the themes.
“More important than ever, we’re here to keep kids on track all summer long, with reading and with kindness. Stay tuned for details about participating. We’re excitedly anticipating more kids than ever in the program this year!” children’s librarian Holly Baker said.
Watch “Summer Reading 2019 at the Park County Public Library in Cody Wyoming” on YouTube at youtu.be/KRQJvBRom74. We can never thank our participants, volunteers and sponsors enough.
Drop in at codykidsread on Facebook for updates and fun projects, plus recorded story times by Garrett Randolph.
Find links to the following digital resources at parkcountylibrary.org/research.
• Bookflix encourages children read a book, watch a video and play interactive games from home.
• CultureGrams will take arm chair travelers to more than 200 countries.
Stay in touch with Holly Baker and staff at (307) 527-1884, hbaker@parkcountylibrary.org or visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids. Follow codykidsread on Twitter and Facebook.
The Cody, Meeteetse and Powell libraries are closed to the public until further notice, however, curbside pickup will be an option. The libraries will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday, Saturday-Monday, May 23-25.
Visit parkcountylibrary.org, Mabel Wilkinson and Park County Public Library, Cody on Facebook and codylibrary on Instagram. Contact us at cody@parkcountylibrary.com or (307) 527-1880 for more information.
