The Cody Library’s Winters Gathering last week featured local authors from around the area to display and perhaps sell their novels/books and merchandise, several noted speakers gave seminars, including mule deer migrations, and authors Cathy Ringler, Cheryl O’Brien, Jamie Cannon, Linda Rae Sande and others gave talks.
Grizzly Hall featured music from schools and from the American Revolution era. Workshops in the Bison Room included nature writing and care and preservation of family papers and photographs. The Teen Room constructed origami frogs, people in the Children’s Library built a frog face. Children’s Library had balloon animals, frog tattoos and stickers, and other frog-related activities.
Yellowstone Regional Composite Squadron, a part of the Wyoming Wing Civil Air Patrol helped to rearrange furniture on Friday night after closing and to aid authors in transporting their books/merchandise to tables in the east side of the library.
