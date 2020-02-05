By ZAC TAYLOR
A fly fishing film tour focused on women, but for the whole family, aims to raise money for the local Trout Unlimited chapter and enable people to continue fishing for decades to come.
Showings are 4:30 and 7 p.m. Tuesday at Big Horn Cinemas, which is donating the space for the event.
Tickets cost $10 and, while some will be available at the door, people are encouraged to buy online at 5050onthewater.orvis.com.
The 1 hour 30 minute film includes more than a dozen short clips featuring mainly women fly fishing in various domestic and exotic locations, from Alaska to the tropics.
Besides the films will be chances to speak with members of East Yellowstone Trout Unlimited and the chance to win a large variety of raffle items, from Orvis fly rods to line, women’s gear and sunglasses.
Organizer Tim Wade said people would even be throwing hats and shirts into the audience between raffle prizes just to keep it interesting, and an Orvis representative was set to bring even more swag.
“It’ll be fun,” Wade said.
From women-specific gear development to education and adventure experiences to nonprofit partnerships and women-centric storytelling, “50/50 on the Water” is designed to inspire and celebrate women in the sport.
Wade said the hope is people who attend also want to support the work of Trout Unlimited. The local chapter has funded the eradication of lake trout in Yellowstone Lake to protect native cutthroats.
