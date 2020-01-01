Members of the Friends of the Cody Library recently festooned the library for the holidays.
Then, with the help of our building and grounds crew, they will take it all away again. FOCL always supports the library in a myriad of ways.
Volunteers staff the FOCL bookstore and regularly stock the shelves with gently used donated books.
Funds raised in the bookstore are dedicated to meeting the unfunded needs of the library. Programming costs, especially Summer Reading performers, are underwritten by FOCL. The organization has purchased shelving in every department of the library except for the reference section. The large print book nook was made possible by FOCL.
The bookstore offers DVDs, CD audiobooks and music CDs for only $1 each. Hard cover books in good condition and that are newer than 2011 sell for $2. Fiction and nonfiction books published in 2005 or later cost $1. Paperbacks cost 50 cents and children’s books are the real bargain for one quarter of a dollar.
Children’s librarian Holly Baker says library staff has been celebrating annual appreciation dinners with the members for many years. “The Friends of the Cody Library could never be thanked enough.” Baker said. “Their tireless work and dedication means library staff is able to go above and beyond in service to our patrons. Cody kids greatly benefit from their generosity year-round. Most recently, this included Christmas gifts they purchased for hundreds of students.
“I am thankful beyond words for these amazing volunteers. They make the Cody Library great.”
Other news
Former reference librarian Nicholle Gerharter has accepted the Cody library manager position. Her new duties begin Jan. 1.
The Pointe Café is due to open shortly after the first of the year.
From the reference librarian
Supporting continuing education and lifelong learning is a key value of your public library. While people once took correspondence courses via the mail, more and more students are taking classes online. Sometimes, those online classes require students to take tests in a neutral location and under observation.
We offer that proctoring service for no charge. For more information, stop by or contact Nicholle Gerharter, (307) 527-1880 or at ngerharter@parkcountylibrary.org.
Grizzly Hall
Library programs are free and open to the public.
Artist Marie Shirley-Jones lunch and learn talk, noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. Shirley-Jones is a retired art teacher from Red Lodge, Mont. Her fiber art panel depicting Plains Indian women was featured at the library in December. Participants are welcome to bring a lunch.
Bison Room
The first meeting of the “Reading the West” book club will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. “Blizzard 1949” by Roy Alleman will be discussed. The next book, “Black 14: The Rise, Fall and Rebirth of Wyoming Football” by Ryan Thorburn will be available for the Feb. 25 discussion.
Winter Gathering
“Leap Into Your Library,” 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, is a celebration of community arts including speakers, children’s activities and authors produced by the Park County Library Foundation – free for all ages.
Teen Room
Students in grades 6-12:
• Board games on Tuesdays.
• Homeschool hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
• Homework hour, 4-5 p.m. Thursdays. No computer gaming during this quiet time.
• Learn to play chess, 3:30-5 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 3, 10 and 24.
• Movie afternoon, 2:30-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17.
• Wits and Wisdom - a place especially for seniors, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Did you get a new device for Christmas? Bring it in and learn about its abilities.
• Cards, anyone? 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.
• Computer and phone help, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
• Knitting, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursdays.
• Computer help, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Stop by for a calendar or visit parkcountylibrary.org/teens. For details contact Shelly Waidelich, (307) 527-1889, or sw@parkcountylibrary.org. On Facebook follow Park County Public Library Teen Room.
In the children’s library
Sign up for:
• CRC Playgroup for ages 18-36 months with parent or caregiver, 10-11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17.
• Cardinals and Winter Wildlife art class with Mrs. Bacon, limited to 20 artists in grades K-5, 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
• Read to a Dog, for readers of all ages – proven to improve fluency. Book a 15 minute session with a good listener, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Tuesdays.
Drop in for:
• Sleepy Time stories for the whole family, come for the best new books and stay for milk and cookies, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
• Toddler Time for ages 1-4, with parent or caregiver, 10-10:20 a.m. Mondays.
• Story Time for all ages, stories based on a theme accompanied by games, songs and craft projects, 10-10:45 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
• Homeschool hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
• Crafternoons, with Take or Make craft kits, snacks, games and books. Enjoy a screen-free afternoon, 3-8 p.m. Thursdays.
For details contact Holly Baker, (307) 527-1884, hbaker@parkcountylibrary.org or visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids. Follow codykidsread on Twitter and Facebook.
For more information call (307) 527-1880, visit parkcountylibrary.org/calendar/, find Mabel Wilkinson or Park County Public Library, Cody on Facebook or email news@parkcountylibrary.org.
