Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kelsy Conners, $90; Garrett Phillips, $86; Brandon Collingwood, $88; Heather Morrison, $115; Lynn Pitet, $130; Dung Tran, $88; Lauren Northen, $105; Timothy Thompson, $125; Amanda Ferguson, $86; Sachelle Brewer, $115; Courtney Hooper, $275; Jarrett McCurdy, $135.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
James Bales, failure to display proper valid license plate, $75; Kyla Sizemore, driving under the influence of alcohol, faulty tail lights, no auto insurance, $1,415; Jarrod Johnson, obstructed windshield, $75; Robert Schumacher, criminal trespass, $255; Douglas Beaulieu, hunting in wrong area, $55; Leanne Dozier, no seat belt, $25; Pia Trotter, failure to stop at stop sign, $125; Steven Rickard, driving on a private road, $100; Rick Westbrook, open alcohol container in moving vehicle and failure to stay in a single lane, $135; Stanley Steranko, failure to stop at stop sign, $125; Robert Schrage, no seat belt, $25; Casey Walbert, driving under the influence of alcohol, $1,005; Ryan Van Gilder, insufficient tie downs, $75; Tillman Maxwell, taking or harassing wildlife from vehicle, $435; Donna Sullenger, failure to yield to traffic, $85; Quinten Ohman, driving with invalid license, $455; Chad Ball, possession of marijuana, $455.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jessica Scudder, Peru, Ill., $90; Aldan Cheney, Billings, $100; Jason Beschen, Haddonfield, N.J., $100; Cheyanne Cantrell, Sheridan, $90; Larry McCarty, Camas, Wash., $90; John Fredlund, $110; Christopher Bowes, Katy, Texas, $120; Scott Kerr, Satellite Beach, Fla., $110; Edward McCreary, Wilmington, Del., $90; Beatrice Wagnon, Encampment, $88; Loran Davis, Pocatello, Idaho, $115, Andreas Sidler, Switzerland, $100.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Richard Porter, Riverton, hunting wildlife from highway, $235; Ronald Stampler, Crystal Lake, Ill., taking wrong sex of animal, $235; Larry Epling II, Spencer, W.Va., taking wrong sex of animal, $235; Robert Wiesner, Missoula, Mont., invalid docs, $125; Nicolaus Garcia, Worland, failure to display license, plate, $75; Donna Woodson, Cooke City, invalid traffic control signals, $125; Juniper Campbell, Sedona, Ariz., no seat belt, $25; David Havard Jr., Petal, Miss., fishing without a license, $235; Todd Demasseo, Tempe, Ariz., taking wrong sex of animal, $235; Stephen Baker, Lincoln, Neb., taking wrong species of big game animal, $235; Richard Zimmer, Bakersfield, Calif., hunting, trapping or fishing on private land without permission, $435.
