Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Destiny Devyak, 32, probation revocation, Aug. 20
Disturbance
Man yelling and trying to be physical on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 11 p.m. Aug. 11.
Resident on WYO 295 in Powell said more than 30 dogs barking at a neighbor’s house, 11:05 p.m. Aug. 13.
Traffic
Caller reported three horses on the roadway and side of the road on Lane 11 in Powell, 8:35 a.m. Aug. 12.
Bank of Powell on Road 8 in Powell reported that someone had hit their CenturyLink control box in front of the bank sometime on the night of Aug. 9 or Aug. 10. Reported at 8:25 a.m. Aug. 13.
Crash involving one vehicle on Road 7 in Powell. There were unknown injuries and blockage but the driver may have went through a fence, 8:55 a.m. Aug. 13.
Motor vehicle crash at the Park County Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive in Cody, 10:50 a.m. Aug. 13.
Man said his truck was taken by a company without permission from the Buffalo Bill Reservoir on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 9 a.m. Aug. 13.
At least three black cows in roadway on US 14A in Powell, 10:25 p.m. Aug. 13.
Caller said two horses spotted near Road 6 and Lane 5 in Powell, 6:30 a.m. Aug. 14.
Vehicle stuck in the middle of Red Lake on County Road 6WXE in Cody. The call has been referred to the Bureau of Land Management, 9:25 a.m. Aug. 15.
Motor vehicle crash on County Road 3EX in Cody, 1:20 p.m. Aug. 15. There was no injuries or blockage.
Dark colored cow on road near County Road 2AB and Quarter Horse Lane in Cody, 8 a.m. Aug. 16.
Speeders reported on County Road 3EXS in Cody, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 16.
Crash involving one vehicle with airbag deployment on Lane 10 in Powell, 4:35 p.m. Aug. 16.
Yellow vehicle abandoned in driveway on Appaloosa Lane in Cody, 6:35 a.m. Aug. 17.
Vehicle all over the road and unable to maintain lane near Big Horn Avenue and Cooper Lane West in Cody, 8:25 p.m. Aug. 17.
Other
Father said dog bit son on Oak Drive in Cody the bite broke skin, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11.
Toyota key fob and a trailer plate found on Park Avenue in Meeteetse, 10:15 a.m. Aug. 12.
Woman said someone stole jewelry from her house on Lane 13 in Powell, 11:35 a.m. Aug. 12.
Caller on Mountain Drive in Cody said neighbor continues to call and yell at them 3:35 p.m. Aug. 12.
Male resident on Marquette Drive in Cody received a package intended for a woman. When contacted she told him to send it back. FedEx said the package was signed for by a man with the same name, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
Caller reported two teenage boys, about junior high school age, jumping on the handrails at Paul Stock Nature Trail on Spruce Drive in Cody. She saw about 10-12 broken rails, about 0.5 miles from the big trees, 6:55 p.m. Aug. 12.
Llama laying down for two straight days near Lane 8 and Road 11 in Powell, 8:05 a.m. Aug. 13.
Man said items stolen from his house on Lane 9 in Powell, 4:10 p.m. Aug. 13.
iPhone 8 in black and red case and a lock screen with a picture of Deadpool on it lost from Beck Lake State Park on 14th Street, 5:10 p.m. Aug. 13.
A 2003 green Ford Explorer with an expired temporary Utah license plate from 2017 abandoned at Red Lake on County Road 6WXE in Cody for five days. The vehicle is past the cattle guard up to the hill and field that have water in it, 6:05 p.m. Aug. 13.
Man stopped by the Park County Annex building on West 14th Street in Powell and has questions about people who were shooting at a hill while he was flying, 1:25 p.m. Aug. 15.
A male said his ex-wife showed up at his house on County Road 2AB in Cody with burns on her arms. The caller gave deputies a name for the man he thinks did it and said it happened on Aug. 10. It was reported at 8:05 p.m. Aug. 16.
Employee intoxicated and causing problems on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 8 p.m. Aug. 17.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Robert Jones, 31, driving with a suspended license and probation, Aug. 13
Jerry Hernandez, 44, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, expired registration, failure to stop at stop sign and use of controlled substance, Aug. 13
Jeffrey Werner, 31, warrant for possession of controlled substances, Aug. 14
Farid Khan, 44, domestic battery – unlawful touch, Aug. 15
Lori Waddell, 59, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain a single lane, Aug. 15
Amanda Shaffer, 30, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain a single lane, Aug. 16
Adam Beck, 25, driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal right turn, Aug. 16
Trey Stone, 22, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, illegal possession of controlled substance, Aug. 17
Isabel Matt, 20, minor in possession of alcohol, under the influence of controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substance, Aug. 17
Jared Burreece, 22, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, possession of controlled substances, under the influence of controlled substances, Aug. 17
Ian Trask, 24, battery, Aug. 18
Merlin McClain, 55, driving under the influence of alcohol, Aug. 18
Bonnie Hinkle, 76, intoxicated pedestrian, interference with peace officer, causing bodily injury to a peace officer, Aug. 18
Disturbance
Barking dogs on South Chugwater Drive. Caller said they bark every morning, 10:20 a.m. Aug. 13.
Threats to multiple people received at Cody High School on 10th Street, 11 p.m. Aug. 13.
Neighbor’s dog won’t stop barking on Glen Avenue, 10:10 p.m. Aug. 15.
Woman at Tundra General Contractors on 13th Street said she heard a lot of yelling and slamming car doors, but now no longer hears yelling, 12:20 a.m. Aug. 17.
Adults yelling and screaming profanities at each other on 23rd Street, 12:50 a.m. Aug. 17.
Dogs barking nonstop on the northeast corner of Haugen Street and Monte Vista Avenue for two hours, 11:05 a.m. Aug. 17.
Traffic
Elderly male wearing olive colored slacks and one pant leg rolled up, cream colored sweater and brown shoes kept walking into traffic on the 12th Street hill near the intersection of 11th Street and Rumsey Avenue, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 14.
Vehicles need to be moved near the intersection of Red Butte Avenue and 11th Street, 2:10 p.m. Aug. 14.
Vehicle parked in front of no parking sign all day on Rumsey Avenue, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14.
A car and a deer collided at West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue, 6:15 a.m. Aug. 16.
Crash involving two vehicles near the intersection of 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 7:35 a.m. Aug. 16.
Dark blue Ford Expedition was hit and dragged up alley near 16th Street and Beck Avenue, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 16.
A Keele sanitation truck and a blue Subaru WRX crashed at the courthouse on Sheridan Avenue. The car is hung up on the truck, 1:35 p.m. Aug. 16.
Caller’s 2018 white Ford Focus got hit while at work in the public parking near the intersection of 13th Street and Rumsey Avenue, 2 p.m. Aug. 16.
Black Chevrolet truck all over the road and almost hit caller near the intersection of Eighth Street and Canyon Avenue at 7:35 p.m. Aug. 16. The vehicle is now parked in front of the Boot Barn.
Red truck all over the road and hit a sign near Walmart. It is now parked near the liquor store on Yellowstone Avenue, 9:25 p.m. Aug. 18.
Funeral escort requested From Ballard Funeral Home to Riverside Cemetery on Gulch Street, 11:10 a.m. Aug. 19.
Red Ford Explorer blocking the entrance to the Rivers Bend Trailer Court on WYO 120 North, 4:25 p.m. Aug. 19.
Dark red Nissan driving recklessly on US 14A, 6:15 p.m. Aug. 19.
Other
Woman thinks she left her cell phone at Wendy’s on Sheridan Avenue, 7:20 a.m. Aug. 13.
Caller said pitbull hopped a fence on Meadow Lane Avenue and chased them as they were walking. They said they were not bitten but this is not the first time this has happened. They added the dog looks agressive, 7:45 a.m. Aug. 13.
Weeds overgrown onto sidewalk at Woodward Tractor on Blackburn Avenue, on the Cougar Avenue side, 8:20 a.m. Aug. 13.
Man at Best of the West Productions on West Yellowstone Avenue said he bought a gun and left it with a friend and now the friend has skipped town and isn’t responding to calls. He would like to speak with an officer about the issue and said he has identification for the firearm, 11 a.m. Aug. 13.
Abandoned campers on lot near G Avenue and Blackburn Avenue, 1:35 p.m. Aug. 13.
Woman stopped by the Department of Family Services on Rumsey Avenue and wants to talk with an officer about some sexual abuse allegations she got a tip about, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
Dark colored sheep dogs running off leash at Dacken Park on 22nd Street while owner is there playing catch, 5:50 p.m. Aug. 13.
Teens seen smoking at Glendale Park on 15th Street. One is wearing a yellow shirt with shorts and the other is wearing a grey t-shirt. Both are wearing hats. They look very dirty and put up a hammock near the bathroom and were sitting on top of the gazebo smoking, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
Father on Kent Avenue got a call from his daughter stating their mother was angry and yelling and throwing things at her, 7:20 p.m. Aug. 13.
Brown leather wallet found at Walmart, 7:35 a.m. Aug. 14.
Child abuse reported from Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue, 8:20 a.m. Aug. 14.
Flip phone lost near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 3:20 p.m. Aug. 14.
Suspicious trailer driving through Ponderosa Campground on Eighth Street at night. A cooler was taken from one campsite after the trailer drove through, 8:05 a.m. Aug. 15.
Meadow Lane Avenue resident said there is a house near the intersection of Heart Mountain Street and Red Butte Avenue that has bushes encroaching into the alley and that person also has numerous complaints about other residents, 10:15 a.m. Aug. 15.
Someone stole a cooler the previous night from the Absaroka RV Park on US 14-16-20 East, 11:25 a.m. Aug. 15.
Tool stolen from Wyoming Home and Ranch on Big Horn Avenue, 12:20 p.m. Aug. 15.
Brown and white domesticated rat loose on Bleistein Avenue, 3:05 p.m. Aug. 15.
Dead deer in front yard on Canyon Avenue under a tree, 4:10 p.m. Aug. 15.
Caller’s son found a wallet at Sunset School on Sheridan Avenue, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 15.
Caller said man in a dark blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan threatened employees at the Good2Go gas station on Yellowstone Avenue after he was told to leave the property, 9:25 a.m. Aug. 16.
Man had a fly rod, reel and line stolen from a truck holder while the truck was parked either at the intersection of 13th Street and Sheridan Avenue or Walmart, 2:50 p.m. Aug. 16.
Resident stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive and would like to know if it’s OK to have blue and red lights on their vehicle, 3:25 p.m. Aug. 16.
Driver warned at Walmart for City of Cody noise ordinance, 12:10 a.m. Aug. 17.
Pitbull got loose and almost bit a kid at City Park on Sheridan Avenue, 1:10 p.m. Aug. 17.
Man at More Burgers and Shakes on 17th Street would like to speak with an officer about threats he’s been receiving, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
Someone turned in a backpack at the Good2Go gas station on Yellowstone Avenue that fell off a vehicle, 3:50 p.m. Aug. 17.
Police are out with multiple juveniles on Beck Avenue, 1:40 a.m. Aug. 18.
One man injured from assault on Alger Avenue, 2:40 a.m. Aug. 18.
Draw Street woman said she is receiving threatening texts about her and her kids and would like to speak with an officer about it, 12:40 p.m. Aug. 19.
Firearm stolen from Bleistein Avenue, 3:45 p.m. Aug. 19.
Drug related investigation near the intersection of 19th Street and Big Horn Avenue, 5:05 p.m. Aug. 19.
