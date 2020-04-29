At the end of her first week as director of the Park County Library System, when the Cody building was downtown, Frances Clymer received a jolt.
“I got my marching orders from the board,” she recalled. “I was told to advocate for the new library.”
The realization of a new location, proposed for the Park County Complex, depended on the approval of a 1-cent capital facilities tax by the voters of the entire county. To garner support, she collaborated with library board member Pat Stuart and cap-tax committee chair Bruce McCormack.
“Working together, that’s what we did,” Stuart said.
They held meetings around the county to solicit input, particularly from focus groups.
“We asked them about what they wanted” in a future facility, Clymer said. “We did intensive information-gathering.”
The new library director expended countless hours on the campaign.
“She was selfless and tireless in her efforts nights and weekends to support the committee,” McCormack said.
The effort paid off.
Voters passed the tax – 58% to 42%. Then the county landed a $2.2 million grant from the State Loan and Investment Board to augment the tax revenue, and the new library opened three years later in 2008.
That success counts as one of many highlights for Clymer during her library tenure. She is set to retire Thursday.
Her 15 years as director has been the pinnacle of her professional life that started at the Buffalo Bill Historical Center, now Center of the West.
From unpaid to paid
Clymer had moved with her family to Cody in 1983 and with an academic background that created a conundrum in finding a job that suited her educational skills. She holds a bachelor’s in French and art history and a master’s in French and medieval studies.
First as a volunteer at BBCW that year, she became a temporary part-time employee and later moved to permanent part-time.
“I still had small children, so I preferred part-time,” Clymer explained.
Her positions, funded through grants, involved sorting slides and later organizing the engineering drawings for guns and gun factories. She moved into the firearms vault after receiving training from paper conservator Connie Wanke who’d visited from Denver to assess the needs of the Center’s collections.
“I got to meet a lot of interesting people,” Clymer said of her years at the Center.
After helping with the new Cody Firearms Museum project, she became a part-time curatorial assistant there and advanced to a full-time, shared position as curatorial assistant for the Whitney Western Art and firearms museums.
She recalled a sensitive personnel situation that spurred her to action.
“I politely advocate for fairness for myself and others because I don’t like conflict,” Clymer said.
When the Center launched a remodeling project for the McCracken Library, she became a full-time assistant there. The curator then, Tina Stopka, encouraged her to seek a library degree. Clymer received professional leave to travel about once a month to the Denver campus of Emporia State University. She did the coursework online … on a dial-up modem, at first.
Clymer noted that her mother had graduated from Emporia, heading along a career path that led her to becoming the curator of the map collection at Yale University.
“I know it’s a rabbit hole,” she said, “but it’s who I am.”
For her classwork, one of Clymer’s favorite projects involved compiling a bibliography of literature about Crow Indians. Another focused on psycho-linguistics, a research paper about how language affects thought. A third dealt with change management.
“It was a great experience,” said Clymer, who obtained her degree in 1998. “I can’t claim to do everything right in my career, but I’ve tried to.”
From 1995 to 2005, Clymer applied her skills in the McCracken, mostly organizing collections of archives and photographs, with the help of “wonderful volunteers,” she noted.
“It was a fun time to work there.”
Into the limelight
Her next career move took her from the private to the public arena, the public library directorship. That was 2005, when “Park County was flush,” Clymer recalled. The commissioners had allocated $50,000 for a study of the renovation of the Marathon Building, now the Park County Complex, to accommodate the Cody Library.
CTA Engineers of Billings got the assignment to look at the building and propose uses. At one lunch meeting with CTA’s design team, Clymer said they gathered in Noon Break when the restaurant was on 12th Street. On display was a topo map of Wyoming that a designer admired for its tans and greens, browns and blues, a color scheme eventually chosen for the paints and patterns in the new facility.
During the design process, Stuart said Clymer skillfully balanced the varying visions of board members and brought them all together.
“Each had a dog in the fight, and Frances managed to keep everybody happy and pretty much working together,” Stuart said. “I came to admire her greatly. She never lost her cool.”
Despite the challenging process, Stuart added, “we came out with an absolutely beautiful library we’re all proud of.”
That accomplishment emerged from Clymer’s vision, McCormack said.
“Frances has always had a great feel for specific ways in which libraries can serve the public and, in many respects, it was her frustrations with the longstanding downtown library and dreams for the future that infused the new library with so much of what still makes it a great facility today,” he said. “While many volunteers were active in the cause because they wanted to see a new library built in Cody, it was Frances who had a real sense of what that library should be.”
For programs and
people
Besides the library, for Clymer, her additional highlights include Winter Gathering, a friend-raising event instigated by former Library Foundation Board member Graham Jackson. It celebrated 11 years last January. Clymer also cited other achievements such as the presentation by Jamie Ford, author of Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet, in August 2011 during the dedication of the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center as well as numerous other public programs on a variety of topics.
“She has always been a strong proponent of the notion that it’s the people and programs that bring a library to life,” said McCormack, from his vantage as a subsequent library board member.
“I … watched as Frances became a fearless, steadfast advocate for the Cody, Powell and Meeteetse libraries and their staffs, programs and budgets,” he said.
For professional support, Clymer praised the state’s WYLD system network and its consortium of members.
“I’ll miss meshing with people that have common interests, the smart, capable people who work in libraries,” she said. “It’s a pleasure working with really, really smart, energetic people.
“It’s not about me, it’s collaborative.”
One of her challenges has been budgeting, particularly with the recent shrinking revenues, and another is her approach.
“I tend to fly at 10,000 feet and forget to land and tell people what I’m doing or to delegate,” Clymer admitted.
One of her strengths, Stuart noted, is her diplomacy.
“She always says something if it needs to be said or keeps her counsel,” Stuart said. “It’s said in a nice but definitive way.”
Clymer voiced her one big regret, “That there’s no new Powell library.”
In retirement, she added, “I will advocate for it because I think they desperately need it.”
Along with that advocacy, Clymer has other library-related projects to pursue in retirement: an inventory of the library system’s art; research and expansion of the 1909 Powell library cookbook; and a history of the Park County Library System.
“What a privilege it has been to work with such good library boards and supportive boards of county commissioners,” Clymer said. “My hope for the library is that it will continue to thrive and serve the people of Park County for many, many years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.