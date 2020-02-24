A sister event to Taste the Nations, the upcoming “Meet the Nations” is an additional opportunity for Park County residents to meet Northwest College international students Wednesday, 5-6 p.m., at the Meeteetse Schools cafeteria.
This spring semester, NWC is hosting 57 students from 27 different countries, plus two international scholars from France and Japan.
Students will share information about their cultures through interactive table displays, demonstrations and lively conversation with attendees.
“The inspiration behind this event was to give Meeteetse residents a chance to meet our students and learn about NWC Intercultural Programs without having to drive to Powell,” said Intercultural Programs manager Amanda Enriquez. “We’re excited about the opportunity for our students to be able to share their cultures with more individuals in the Park County community.”
Some students will give a general overview of their country and culture, while others will focus on sports or fashion.
The event is free to the public. For more information, contact Enriquez at Amanda.Enriquez@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6424.
