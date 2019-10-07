Students will learn more about the University of Wyoming, UW alumni will connect with their alma mater, and members of the public will find out more about UW’s presence in their community during a “The World Needs More Cowboys” celebration Oct. 10, in Park County.
The public is invited to the event from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Draper Natural History Museum Tile Map Room in Cody. Free appetizers and beverages will be served.
UW Acting President Neil Theobald will be in attendance and speak during a brief program at the celebration, highlighting the value of higher education and the Cowboy Commitment, UW’s new merit- and need-based financial aid offerings for Wyoming high school graduates.
He’ll be joined by current UW students Sarah Rich, a Powell High School graduate who transferred from Northwest College, and Trent Bronnenberg, a Cody High School graduate, who will discuss their experiences at the state’s university. And Park County residents Jami Gillett, a social science major from Cody, and Ethan Landers, a criminal justice major from Powell, will speak about how they’re pursuing degrees through UW’s distance education program.
Joe Jensen, head coach of UW’s intercollegiate golf teams, also will offer some remarks.
UW faculty members and admissions representatives will be on hand to answer questions and interact with attendees. Free UW-branded giveaway items will be available, including T-shirts to the first 50 high school students.
Additionally, UW alumnus Aura Newlin, a Northwest College faculty member, will talk about how UW prepared her for her career and role in the community -- and what it means to her to be a UW Cowboy. Newlin is one of 12 UW alumni featured in advertising in Wyoming newspapers and other media over the next year under the banner of “The World Needs More Cowboys – and So Does Wyoming.”
The Park County event is the second of 12 monthly events planned around the state in counties where UW alumni featured in the advertising live and work.
“It’s clear that our marketing tagline, ‘The World Needs More Cowboys,’ has connected virtually with people across Wyoming. Now, we’d like to make that connection even stronger through face-to-face interaction,” says Chad Baldwin, UW’s associate vice president for marketing and communications. “These events are a great opportunity for local students to learn more about their state’s university, for alumni to connect with their alma mater and one another, and for members of the community to meet Acting President Theobald along with UW faculty and students.”
Before the evening event, Theobald, UW botany Professor Greg Brown and the current UW students from Park County are scheduled to speak to students at both Powell High School and Cody High School.
Theobald, a first-generation college graduate, earned a Ph.D. at the University of Washington in 1989. Before that, he was a high school math teacher and baseball coach in Seattle. His extensive career in higher education administration has included multiple roles at Indiana University, where he was a tenured professor for two decades and served in a number of administrative positions. From 2012 to 2016, he was the president of Temple University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.