Bucky Hall is thrilled fans of his band Beacon Hill will have a chance to see it play outside in the light.
The popular local band that haunts the likes of Cassie’s and the Silver Dollar Bar is playing in the band shell Thursday for Concerts in the Park.
“We’re just ecstatic to be playing,” he said. “At the Silver Dollar we don’t start until 9 p.m., a lot of people that listen to us are already in bed.”
Thursday at 6:30 p.m. the group will perform a variety of cover songs – rock and country 1950s-present – as well as three originals.
“I bet we’ve got 50 songs we want to do,” he said. “But with just two hours we’ll be lucky to play 18.”
Hall will be joined on stage by the usual crew that’s been together for around 19 years, along with one newcomer. Rusty Ballard plays lead guitar and harmonica, Gator Hiltz rhythm guitar, Hall keyboard, Scott Shaffer drums and Tim Waddell bass, with all of the band members adding vocals.
“We’ve kind of aged together,” Hall said. “To varying degrees we’ve improved as musicians.”
This year Jesse Ballard, the band’s sound man and DJ 2 Tone at the Dollar, will be on the stage as well to add percussion.
While Beacon Hill did apply to be one of the eight bands chosen for the summer concert series, tit was not originally selected but asked again to be on call as a backup.
When the scheduled Thursday band Amoramora from Boulder, Colo., backed out, Beacon Hill was ready.
Hall likened it to being a stand-in on Broadway, ready to step in if the actor does indeed break a leg.
“We’re just happy to get the call,” he said.
The beer garden organizers may be happy as well, as Hall said last year he heard more beer was purchased during Beacon Hill’s performance than any other.
They want everybody to have fun, whether they’re imbibing or dancing with their children.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” he said. “We had a blast last year.”
Proceeds from the beer garden accompanying Beacon Hill’s performance will benefit Friends of a Legacy. Beers featured will be from Left Hand Brewery in Longmont, Colo., and Snake River Brewing in Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.