A Park County Search and Rescue volunteer and Powell resident embarked Thursday on a row across the Atlantic Ocean with other veterans.
Carl Christensen left the Canary Islands, just off the coast of the African continent, as part of Fight Oar Die.
Christensen and his three team members will row their specially equipped boat across the ocean for about 60 days and 3,000 miles on a course for Antigua in the West Indies.
The Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge is billed as the toughest race in the world.
About 30 teams made of members from all walks of life will compete in the race, often for charities. Day after day the team will row for three hours and then rest for three, rain or shine and day and night.
Christensen said he’ll handle the mental and physical stress in tight quarters well. His duty aboard a submarine for 13 years has prepared him for the task. And his current job building irrigation pivots plus additional training has kept him in top shape.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office in a release saluted Christensen and all veterans competing in this grueling challenge. For updates on the race, go to the Atlantic Campaigns’ Facebook page.
