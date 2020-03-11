Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Lee Davis, 18, warrant, March 2
Alexia Guerrero, 21, warrant, March 5
Wyatt Henderson 18, probation violation, March 9
Disturbance
Man heavily intoxicated and hitting people on Ridge View Trail in Cody at 8:50 p.m. March 4.
Traffic
Three horses - a red sorrel, palomino, and paint - walking near Road 8 in Powell at 7:10 a.m. March 1.
Wood in the road on US 14A in Cody at 4:55 p.m. March 1.
Vehicle abandoned on Road 8 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8:15 p.m. March 2.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse at 8:30 a.m. March 3.
Dump truck with snow plow attached parked on the side of County Road 1AB in Clark. Deputies provided assistance at 10:50 a.m. March 3.
Vehicle parked illegally on State Street in Meeteetse. Deputies issued a warning at 11:05 a.m. March 3.
Caller on Road 7 in Powell wants to talk to a deputy about his wife wanting to report a dangerous driver with no license plates. Deputies were unable to locate as of 4:55 p.m. March 3.
Motor vehicle crash on County Road 6WX in Cody called in by tow company. There was no injury or blockage and the driver was no longer on the scene as of 7 a.m. March 4.
Street sign knocked down near the intersection of Antelope Trail and County Road 8WC in Clark as of 7:45 a.m. March 4.
Big rig parked near the intersection of County Road 2AB and Gerber Lane in Cody for about 30 minutes. Deputies provided assistance at 12:55 p.m. March 5.
Blue Dodge pickup truck ran through a bus stop sign on Lane 9 in Powell at 1:10 p.m. March 6.
Digital exposure meter found near the intersection of WYO 295 and Roney Avenue in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 9:40 a.m. March 7.
Other
Man on US 14-16-20 West said his Donald Trump sign was vandalized the previous night. Reported at 2:10 p.m. March 1.
Lane 19 in Cody caller is being threatened via Facebook. Deputies provided assistance at 2:45 p.m. March 1.
Man on Lane 8 in Powell said his computer has been hacked. Officers provided assistance at 9:50 a.m. March 2.
Caller is concerned about two large dogs being held in a small pen in a field on Road 18 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 11:20 a.m. March 2.
Caller on Frederick Lane in Meeteetse is receiving threatening messages, 2:05 p.m. March 2.
Woman stopped by the Park County Annex building on West 14th Street in Powell to report she she might be getting scammed by a company. Deputies provided assistance at 3:10 p.m. March 2.
County Road 6UU man in Cody said he sent money via mail for a hunting trip, but believes he was scammed. He would like to speak with a deputy about this at 4:10 p.m. March 2.
Extra patrol requested of deputies in Cody at 9:35 a.m. March 3.
Deputies assisted Powell Police on Road 8 ½ in Powell at 11:50 a.m. March 3.
Cody Police Department was assisted by deputies on A Street in Cody at 3:30 p.m. March 3.
Lane 8 ½ in Powell woman said three random mules showed up at her property and are harassing her animals. She doesn’t know the owner but would like assistance in finding the owner and removing the animals. Deputies provided assistance at 9 p.m. March 3.
Deputies initiated activity at the Park County Courthouse on Sheridan Avenue at 11:50 a.m. March 4.
Man reported coming to County Road 8VC in Clark property to harass a female, despite there being no trespassing signs all over the property. She said he is leaving threatening letters on her porch and disregarding signs. Deputies provided assistance at 3:10 p.m. March 4.
Road 11 in Powell woman said the siding on her home was damaged because of an out of control cattle drive. She would like to file a report as of 5:15 p.m. March 4.
Caller on Road 19 in Powell said their ID has been compromised at 11:10 a.m. March 5.
Medication stolen from County Road 1AF in Clark at 12:35 p.m. March 5.
Deputies assisted Cody Police at Walgreens on Sheridan Avenue at 9:05 p.m. March 5.
Woman on County Road 8VC in Clark would like a man trespassed from her property for leaving threats on her door, 8:10 a.m. March 6.
German shepherd short hair dog that has been neutered found running at large on Main Street in Ralston. The male caller will keep the dog with the blue collar for now and will call back if he takes the dog to the animal shelter, 3:10 p.m. March 6.
Caller would like a welfare check performed on dogs that seem to be living in unsafe conditions on WYO 295 in Powell at 3:15 p.m. March 6. Deputies were unable to locate.
Deputies assisted the Cody Fire Department on Pat O’Hara Mountain Drive at 4:15 p.m. March 6.
Three dogs chasing a female when she jogs by WYO 290 property in Meeteetse. She said it doesn’t seem like the owner is able to control the dogs and would like to speak to a deputy about it. Deputies provided assistance at 4:20 p.m. March 6.
Intoxicated man fell in his backyard on County Road 3KD in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 10:15 p.m. March 6.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Calvin Wick, 28, use of controlled substance, March 3
Garrettson Wells, 38, warrant, March 5
Sarah Damelio, 33, warrant for probation violation, March 5
Phernando Carrillo, 22, probation violation and under the influence of a controlled substance, March 5
Brenda Schmidt, 47, warrant, March 6
Tamarik Hines, 37, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and open container, March 7
Daniel Chambers, 32, public intoxication, March 8
Jose Garcia, 28, probation violation, March 8
Disturbance
Dog has been whining loudly all day on Draw Street. Officers provided assistance at 11:20 a.m. March 6.
Loud noise heard on Meadow Lane Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 1:15 a.m. March 7.
Cody woman heard her neighbors screaming and pushing 15 minutes ago. Officers provided assistance at 3:50 p.m. March 8.
Traffic
Rumsey Avenue man requested a speed trailer at his house due to construction detours. Officers provided assistance at 8:10 a.m. March 4.
Semi parked in the intersection of 17th Street and Stampede Avenue with no flashers on for awhile. Officers provided assistance at 3:05 p.m. March 5.
Vehicle has been abandoned on Bleistein Avenue for the last couple months and the caller would like it removed, 3:35 p.m. March 5.
Two car crash involving a blue Ford Escape and tan Toyota Camry in SWI Fencing parking lot near Big Horn Cinemas on Big Horn Avenue, 4:10 p.m. March 5.
Hit and run reported from Walmart. Officers provided assistance at 4:15 p.m. March 5.
Man reported pushing his car off the road near Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street. The caller did not stop to see if he needed help at 8:40 p.m. March 5. Police were unable to locate the man.
Young man driving a blue four-door Land Rover went down the alley behind Walgreens on Sheridan Avenue. The caller said the boy does not have a driver’s license and believes he took his mom’s vehicle without permission. Officers provided assistance at 9 p.m. March 5.
Parking problems reported on West Circle Drive, River View Drive and 11th Street. Warnings were issued as of 10:50 a.m. March 6.
A white GMC truck and newer grey pickup truck were racing up and down 31st Street early in the morning, which the neighbors have seen happen previously. The caller said it usually happens between 7:30 a.m.- 8 a.m. but saw them racing about five minutes ago. Officers provided assistance at 11:25 a.m. March 6.
Two vehicle crash at the intersection of 10th Street and Sheridan Avenue. There were no injuries or blockages as of 1:30 p.m. March 6.
Parking problem reported on Elm Avenue. Officers issued a warning at 3:05 p.m. March 6.
A parking problem was reported on Salsbury Avenue. Police issued a warning at 3:25 p.m. March 6.
Motor vehicle crash reported near the intersection of Blackburn Avenue and Cougar Avenue. Police issued a citation at 9 p.m. March 7.
German shepherd dog running at large in the road near Big Horn Cinemas on Big Horn Avenue and is now headed down Blackburn Avenue. Police were unable to locate it as of 9:50 p.m. March 7.
Vehicle abandoned on Wyoming Avenue, 8:15 a.m. March 9.
Someone backed into a caller’s fence on Rumsey Avenue and ran over a raw water tap, 10:05 a.m. March 9.
Black Chevrolet Camaro with racing stripes driving recklessly near Albertsons on 17th Street. Police were unable to locate it as of 5:45 p.m. March 9.
Motor vehicle crash at the Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center on Heart Mountain Street. Officers provided assistance at 6:55 p.m. March 9.
Other
Pioneer Avenue woman said two duffle bags were taken from her downstairs apartment between 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. last night. Deputies provided assistance at 4:45 a.m. March 3.
Man said a window on his blue 2013 Ford F-150 was broken at Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street at 6:30 a.m. March 3.
Splash pad damaged at Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue at 11 a.m. March 3.
Powell Police got a report that a truck’s driver was hitting his or her children at Norm’s Automotive in Powell and then put the kids in the truck without putting them in a car seat. Powell Police said they just left Powell so they won’t be in Cody yet, as of 4:45 p.m. March 3. Police were unable to assist.
White Chevrolet abandoned by the east side fence at Walmart at 5:50 p.m. March 3.
A Street man said people are threatening him for feeding someone else’s cats. Police provided assistance at 6:15 p.m. March 3.
Student has not been at school for the past three days at Cody High School on 10th Street. Officers provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. March 4.
Dead deer found on Shepard Place. Officers provided assistance at 2:55 p.m. March 4.
Kids seen walking on the outside of the fence on the East Sheridan Avenue hill at Sunset Elementary School. Police were unable to locate them as of 3:30 p.m. March 4.
Turquoise girls bike left in front of caller’s parents house on E Avenue for the last few days, 3:35 p.m. March 4.
Caller wants her mom trespassed from her residence on 29th Street. Officers provided assistance at 5:35 p.m. March 4.
Man at Native Images on Sheridan Avenue said items were stolen from his store, 9:05 a.m. March 5.
The Thistle on Rumsey Avenue reported a construction truck blocking all their parking spaces. Officers provided assistance at 11:35 a.m. March 5.
E Avenue man is being black mailed over photos on his cell phone. Police were unable to assist as of 12:10 p.m. March 5.
Female is in the Walmart parking lot on the grocery store side asking other women for money. She is telling people they are beautiful and should be a model. The woman is in her mid-40’s with long brown hair, a pink shirt, jeans, pink tennis shoes and a brown jacket. Police were unable to locate her as of 3:10 p.m. March 5.
Shoshone Trail North mother wants Cody Police and the Park County Sheriff’s Office to leave her son alone. Officers provided assistance at 4:45 p.m. March 5.
McDonald’s on 17th Street received a call from someone claiming to be from their corporate office used a name of one of their supervisors, and tried to get the manager to open the safe and take out $3,500 to pay for FedEx delivery package. She was told she would get a $6,000 fine if she didn’t pay within 45 minutes. Officers provided assistance at 8:20 p.m. March 5.
Storage unit door is wide open near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and Blackburn Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:10 p.m. March 5.
Dead deer found at the first building inside the gate at the sewer lagoon at the 19th Street river access. Officers provided assistance at 1 p.m. March 5.
Caller at the storage units by Smokes on Sheridan Avenue said there is a female driver there who appears to be on drugs with a child inside a black Toyota Camry that has no license plates. Police were unable to locate her as of 3:20 p.m. March 6.
A McDonald’s billboard on Yellowstone Avenue has graffiti on it, 4:45 p.m. March 6.
Caller believes two people trespassed from Juby’s Mobile Home Court are there. Officers were unable to locate them as of 7:50 p.m. March 6.
Female is causing problems at Greever Street residence. The homeowner wants them trespassed. Officers provided assistance at 7:55 p.m. March 6.
Officers provided assistance at the Cody Probation and Parole office on Stampede Avenue at 5:45 a.m. March 7.
Two dogs picked up running at large near the Cody Coffee Station on 16th Street. The caller can’t get a hold of their owner. Officers provided assistance at 7:30 a.m. March 7.
Woman on 29th Street would like to have a female trespassed from her residence. Officers provided assistance at 8:40 a.m. March 7.
Caller on 32nd Street has been missing a grey cat since March 4. Reported at 12:05 p.m. March 7.
A 61-year-old man has been drinking and exhibiting aggressive behavior on Berdahl Avenue. Police provided assistance at 3 p.m. March 7.
Pioneer Avenue woman believes her boyfriend is being stalked and would like to speak with an officer about it. Officers provided assistance at 4:30 p.m. March 7.
A resident on Pioneer Avenue would like their sister’s dog taken to the Park County Animal Shelter because it has bitten several people. Officers provided assistance at 8:45 p.m. March 7.
Caller reported a 58-year-old man severely intoxicated on Glade Court. Police provided assistance at 9:55 p.m. March 7.
A bouncer reported there being a violent dog at the Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue and they need help getting rid of it, 12:40 a.m. March 8.
Caller found a brown pitbull dog near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street at 9:25 a.m. March 8.
Baker Drive woman said her boyfriend is intoxicated and won’t let her leave. Officers provided assistance at 8:15 p.m. March 8.
Cody Police provided assistance with a drug test at the Probation and Parole office on Stampede Avenue at 6:15 a.m. March 9.
Caller’s friend lost his brown bi-fold leather wallet with a Virginia ID and other bank cards inside near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 7:15 a.m. March 9.
Child who lives at Green Acres Mobile Home Court has not been to school for more than 10 straight days. Officers provided assistance at 8:45 a.m. March 9.
Ex-employee is harassing a current employee when he comes through the McDonald’s drive-thru. Police provided assistance at 9 a.m. March 9.
Man at Cook Moving and Storage on Big Horn Avenue has an abandoned truck on his property and wants it stickered. Police provided assistance at 10:30 a.m. March 9.
Maroon minivan has been parked in a spot near Blair Enterprises on Sheridan Avenue for the past two weeks. Officers provided assistance at 1:55 p.m. March 9.
Woman on 23rd Street said her neighbor’s dogs attacked her dogs, 3:50 p.m. March 9.
Pioneer Avenue man said someone has been using and filling up his dumpster and would like to speak to an officer about it. Police provided assistance at 5:45 p.m. March 9.
Animal bite reported from the Park County Animal Shelter on US 14-16-20 East at about 1 p.m. March 9. They said the dog involved needs to be quarantined for about 10 days, 6:35 p.m. March 9.
Twin Creek Trail Avenue woman said she was bitten by a dog at about 4:15 p.m. March 9. She would like to speak to an officer about it at 9:30 p.m. March 9.
