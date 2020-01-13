Cinch Dalton looks forward to the second and fourth Wednesday each month when he can hop on a school bus for a ride to the Cody Library and check into the Bright Futures Mentoring Program.
“It is a calm, safe environment that teaches me to care for myself, be responsible and be safe,” said Cinch, a Cody Middle School sixth-grader.
Cinch, 12, recommends the program as a fun place to hang out with friends and a way to make new ones, enjoy music and eat pizza and other good food.
The Dalton family had moved to Cody from Foraker, Okla., when mother Jesse Mae Dalton first learned about the after-school mentoring program last year. She registered her son, thinking as a new fifth-grader in Cody, it would be an opportunity for him to become better acquainted with others his age in a safe, supervised environment.
“Bright Futures was a diamond in the rough for us to find,” she says. “The character-building lessons were always inspiring, and our son continually leaves in a great mood, looking forward to the next time.”
The Daltons were among the first people to participate in a newly revamped Bright Futures Mentoring Program with a different make-up and target audience.
Volunteer mentor Jessica Case said the new format provides a safe place where youths who are starting to develop independence from home have the freedom and space to figure out the type of person they want to become.
Big change
First established in Cody in 2000, the Bright Futures nonprofit connected volunteer mentors with local youths ages 5-18. It offered community mentoring, high school student mentoring, self esteem mentoring, and gifted and talented mentors.
Then, for a few years, the program went without a director and was inactive.
When it was not clear whether Bright Futures would continue, Jessica Case – a board member and mentor – stepped in with passion, ideas and financial help.
“I believe there’s a need in the community beyond what the school does,” she said.
As the Cody School Board worked on a policy to arm staff in schools, Case said she started thinking about how a disturbed student could do “something horrible” in school, and she wondered how that could be prevented.
“How do we keep the community strong so no kids fall through the cracks?” she said.
Realizing not all children have a network of parental support such as she and her children’s parents provided their children as a unit, she looked for ways to broaden a community support network that would reach all youths.
Case said it’s not about replacing parents.
“We can support the same values as their family,” she said. “But do it in a way they might be more receptive to.”
Board members hired Diane Ballard as part-time director to restart Bright Futures. In the 2018-19 school year, Cody fifth and sixth graders were invited to the revamped after-school peer-mentoring program.
“Diane’s a large part of why we’re able to reinvent ourself and move in a new direction,” Case said.
Niche found
Bright Futures continues to promote the healthy development of children into adulthood through mentoring relationships with high school and adult volunteers.
One-on-one mentoring along the lines of Big Brothers Big Sisters was dropped, though, in favor of a program that focuses on building self worth and self esteem in fifth-six-graders.
“While it’s not a mentor-matching program anymore, mentorship is still built into the program,” Ballard said.
Case said the new program structure is flexible and allows them to see where needs are and determine how to address them.
“Kids this age have a lot going on between themselves,” she said. “This is a better fit.”
With a dozen participants last school year, the program now boasts 51 children, mostly sixth graders. Average attendance per event is 30.
“The number of participants affirms we have found a good niche with fifth-sixth graders,” Case said.
Fifth-grade students in Cody are divided among three elementary schools.
“Bright Futures provides a place for them to interact and takes away the stress when they make the move to middle school,” Case said.
Character building
Ballard and volunteer mentors follow a CharacterStrong template to show young people tangible ways to demonstrate traits such as kindness, respect and selflessness. CharacterStrong is designed to help girls and boys forge meaningful relationships, focus on social-emotional learning and develop character.
“The premise is most kids want to be kind, but they may not know how,” Ballard said.
They are handed character dares or encouraged to write thank you notes as they enter the Grizzly Room. Sessions start with an ice-breaker activity so the students connect not only with each other, but also with a mentor, including the half-dozen high school volunteers who attend any given event.
“The kids just love the high school kids,” Ballard said.
High school mentors are important role models for children in this age group, said Case.
“They connect with the kids,” she said.
After opening activities Ballard ramps up the music with a Minute of Movement and students are suddenly following her lead in a fast-paced, funky dance.
“Diane is always upbeat and connects with the kids,” Case said. “She creates a team atmosphere.”
After Ballard has energized the group, the music ends and Case leads the group through a Minute of Meditation, directing them to focus on their breathing, to bring their energy level “down, down, down” – and the Grizzly Room is quiet, except for a random snicker, a sniffle, a few coughs.
“It’s fun to see how willing and able they are to sit,” she said.
The youths are then divided into small, mentor-led groups for discussion that encourages them to openly talk about events and issues going on in their lives.
“They are eager to share what they are concerned about,” Case said. “It’s not all negative, though. It’s also about what they love and are happy about.”
Partnerships
Bright Futures is open to all 5-6 graders. Many attend for reasons similar to Cinch Dalton’s.
Cody schools promote Bright Futures by sharing information with students and parents.
“We’ve had great cooperation with the school district,” said Ballard, who stays in touch with guidance counselors, who encourage students they believe would particularly benefit by participating.
Other collaborations are equally important. Each event includes an activity or program and snacks. Yellowstone Quake hockey players talk about commitment, the Audubon Society gives a presentation incorporating forgiveness.
Those types of community partnerships are important for Bright Futures, Ballard said.
In December, the students created a gift to fit with the event’s selflessness theme. The Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale and the Cody Country Art League supplied materials, artists provided instruction and volunteers helped set up and clean up.
The program is free to participants. To cover the $600-800 per-event cost, Bright Futures depends on private donations and grants. With continued support, the hope is to expand to other age groups.
“We just need to get the funding in place,” Case said.
The board-run organization is working out details to offer a new curriculum for students entering the ninth grade that would increase college and career readiness. Plans are to launch that program as a summer session in June.
Bright Futures mentoring program is free for children in grades 5-6
For more information or to volunteer:
• Call (307) 527-6688
• Email brightfuturesmentoring@gmail.com
• Visit brightfuturesmentoring.com
The free after-school events for children in grades 5-6 are the second and fourth Wednesday of the month, September-May, 3:45-5:15 p.m. Students may ride a school bus to the Cody Library.
Bright Futures is a 501©3 nonprofit organization providing tax exemption. All funding comes from local contributions. Donations are welcome. Mail a check to Bright Futures, 1735 Sheridan, Suite 238, Cody, or go to the website to donate online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.