The Cody Library Reading Program - Summer 2020 begins June 1 and ends on Aug. 1. Summer Reading is for all ages, babies to adult. Visit parkcountylibrary.org for details.
Monday is the first day of registration. We are working hard to have the building open to the public in time. June 1 may find the librarians on the west lawn of the children’s space. The participant’s age, next school year grade for students and contact information will be recorded.
Infants to incoming fifth-graders may register in the children’s library, either in person, by calling (307) 527-1884 or emailing hbaker@parkcountylibrary.org. The teen room will host the program for those entering sixth through twelfth grade. They may sign up in person, by emailing sw@parkcountylibrary.org or by calling (307) 527-1889. Adult Summer Reading is Pam Smith’s brain child and is a casual affair. No sign up is needed for interesting events and contests. She encourages adults to try Reader Zone, an app found at readerzone.com. After downloading the app, use code 4d958 to access interactive summer reading fun and challenges.
“Imagine your Story” and “Kindness Rocks!” are the guiding themes for 2020.
Participants will receive tickets for reading, being read to and completing related activities. Those tickets will be deposited in receptacles for this year’s two Kindness Projects. Special Olympics of Wyoming, featuring our own Emma Foley, will be one recipient. The other will be the Cody Covid Relief Fund which is an interfaith organization formed to help local people struggling to pay bills during the pandemic.
Past kindness endeavors include the Park County Animal Shelter, Silas Johnson and Noah Rivers family medical expenses, the music park in City Park and the Cody High School band.
Local sponsors and volunteers made the event relevant and fun for more than 1,000 readers in 2019.
Teen Libraran, Shelly Waidelich, will use the online application Reader Zone to track books read and to communicate further recommendations with her group. Download the Reader Zone app at readerzone.com. The code for teens is ad3b7. She anticipates a primarily virtual summer reading program for the month of June. Contact her for other options.
Progress for the younger readers will be measured in time spent reading, being read to, listening or completing related activities. The goal is just 20 minutes each day. Children’s Librarian Holly Baker and her staff will use the traditional calendar to credit time and then issue tickets and small prizes. Participants may also use the Reader Zone app to keep track of time spent reading. At readerzone.com, the Kids Reader Zone code is a73b2.
Summer Reading is self-paced and on the honor system. Youth may register any time between June 1 and Aug. 1. It is free and open to the community whatever shape that may take. Curbside delivery will continue, at least in the near future.
Aura Wood, who teaches fourth grade at Eastside School, joined librarians Shelly Waidelich (teens) and Holly Baker (children) May 5 for a KODI radio Party Line interview.
“From a teacher’s perspective, after missing one third of the school year curriculum, it is imperative that students read this summer,” Wood said. “It doesn’t matter what, as long as they enjoy it and read as much as possible, whether aloud, silently or listening.”
They all agreed that parental involvement is key to Summer Reading success. Time spent reading together, discussing the tale and choosing the next story build relationships.
Other online applications that may be useful are WYLDcat and NoveList. WYLDcat lets you see your library account on your phone making it easy to renew material, place holds and see what you have checked out. Find it at gowyld.net or follow the link on parkcountylibrary.org/research where you will also find a NoveList link. NoveList is a recommended reading utility with sort options for your age, a book you liked and want to find something similar, genres, authors for both fiction and nonfiction work.
