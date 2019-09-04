Steele Ray Coggins was born Aug. 29, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Sawyer Coggins and Sami Marshall of Meeteetse.
He weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces.
Steele joins a 2-year-old sibling, Bryer Coggins.
Chloee LeGene Showalter was born Aug. 31, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Tyler and Katelyn Showalter of Powell.
She weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces.
Chloee joins a 3-year-old sibling, Liam.
Grandparents are Brad and Suzette Jewell and Mike and Jane Showalter.
Iris Verla Waterworth was born Aug. 29, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Justin Waterworth and Caitlyn Sorenson Waterworth of Powell.
She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces.
Grandparents are David and Lea Sorenson and Doyal and Cari Waterworth.
Josephine Elizabeth Sojourner Deans was born Aug. 30, 2019, at West Park Hospital to William Jr. and Elizabeth Deans of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces.
Josephine joins two siblings: William III, 8, and Forrest, 6.
Grandparents are Laura Forrest, Brian Forrest, William Deans Sr. and the late Ann Deans.
Agatha Joyce Norris was born Aug. 28, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Jake and Charlotte Norris of Powell,
She weighed 5 pounds 2 ounces.
Agatha joins two siblings: Krystal, 10, and Anastasia, 2.
