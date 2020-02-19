Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Feb. 11, 1:19 p.m., two units and 25 personnel responded to fire alarm at Cody Middle School, 2901 Cougar. False alarm; someone had pulled alarm at pull station. Time in service: 6 minutes.
Feb. 14, 5:50 p.m., four units and 19 personnel responded to report of vehicle accident at US 14A and Road 3EX. Extricated a victim. Time in service: 1 hour.
Feb. 15, 3:35 p.m., three units and 16 personnel responded to report of fire in basement room at 1214 33rd. Cause due to malfunctioned water pump on aquarium. Fire extinguished upon arrival. Time in service: 49 minutes.
Feb. 16, 7:57 p.m., three units and 25 personnel responded to report of smoke in area of 16th and Beck. Investigated. Smoke from backyard campfire. Time in service: 18 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.