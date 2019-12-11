Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Traffic
Cows in the road on Lane 9 in Powell, 9:45 a.m. Dec. 1.
Bovines in the middle of the road near the intersection of Road 17 and Lane 9 in Powell, 11 a.m. Dec. 1.
Cows in the way on Lane 8 in Powell, 1:45 p.m. Dec. 1.
Shetland pony and two bay horses in the road near the intersection of County Road 2AB and Hitching Post Drive in Cody, 3:50 p.m. Dec. 1.
A deer and a truck collided on County Road 6SU and County Road 6WX in Cody, 5:05 p.m. Dec. 2.
Vehicle overheated near the intersection of Road 10 and US 14A in Powell, 5:40 p.m. Dec. 2.
Car with front end damage abandoned near the intersection of County Road 6FV and Hamman McCall Trail in Cody, 3 p.m. Dec. 3.
Motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Road 11 ½ and Lane 13 in Powell, 6:50 a.m. Dec. 4.
Blue Ford Mustang swerving all over the road and pulled in on Cooper Lane East in Cody, 8:35 a.m. Dec. 4.
Cows in the road on Lane 10 ½ in Powell, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Mailboxes appear to have been run over by vehicle on WYO 295 in Powell, 7:50 a.m. Dec. 6.
Dogs in the south side of the road eating deceased deer, just east of Crown Hill Cemetery on Lane 9 in Powell, 8:15 a.m. Dec. 6.
Goose decoys found along the side of the road near the intersection of US 14A and County Road 3EX in Cody, 9:20 a.m. Dec. 6.
About five black cows in the road on Carter View Drive in Cody, 10 a.m. Dec. 6.
Man lost the back seat of a pickup truck out of the bed of the truck near the intersection of County Road 3CX and US 14-16-20 East in Cody, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
Mattress in road near the intersection of Coulter Street and US 14A in Cody, 9 p.m. Dec. 6.
Camper trailer was blown off the road and onto its side on WYO 120 South in Cody. It is now upright and there are no injuries, but there is road blockage as of 12:10 p.m. Dec. 7.
Black cow on road between Lane 7 and Lane 6 on WYO 295 in Powell, 5:05 p.m. Dec. 7.
A car and a deer crashed near the intersection of Lane 6 and Road 8 in Powell, 6:35 p.m. Dec. 7.
Other
Body found from possible suicide on Jo Ann’s Road in Cody, 5:40 a.m. Dec. 1.
Ptarmigan Drive in Cody resident would like to speak with a deputy about items stolen from his house, 4:05 p.m. Dec. 1.
Justice Lane in Cody man said his neighbors were driving four-wheelers and doing cookies on his property, causing damage to his plants, 10:35 a.m. Dec. 2.
Newer grey, black and white mittens left in Park County Detention Center lobby from weekend jail visitation, 5:25 p.m. Dec. 2.
An 83-year-old female was found not breathing and deceased on Peaks Lane in Cody, 8:10 a.m. Dec. 3.
About nine horses reported missing from pasture on Lane 11 in Powell, 5:20 p.m. Dec. 3.
Woman said six vehicles abandoned on County Road 6SU property in Cody she just bought, 9:10 a.m. Dec. 4.
Neighbor’s goats eating a man’s trees at 11:55 a.m. Dec. 7. Reported as an ongoing problem.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Patrick Smith, 26, warrant, Dec. 4
Randall Barnes, 60, driving under the influence of alcohol, Dec. 5
Kristin Watt, 45, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to carry license, Dec. 5
Gerardo Mendez-Ramirez, 54, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, Dec. 5
Aaron Driesel, 22, probation violation, Dec. 5
Stefani Mitchell, 32, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at stop sign, Dec. 7
Dale Johnson, 35, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding, Dec. 7
Angela Coley, 43, driving under the influence of controlled substances, possession of controlled substance, failure to signal, Dec. 9
Victoria Zupko, 23, driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal lights, Dec. 10
Disturbance
Dogs barking constantly on Shoshone Trail North, 8:55 a.m. Dec. 6.
Traffic
Green Ford Explorer outside Accents Floral on Beck Avenue for four days, 10:55 a.m. Dec. 3.
A 65-year-old man was found passed out in a green truck at Carter Mountain Motel on Central Avenue, 2:55 p.m. Dec. 3.
Blue vehicle swerving all over the road on Big Horn Avenue, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 4.
A City of Cody Dodge Ram and GMC Sierra crashed near Norco on 16th Street at 10 a.m. Dec. 4.
Funeral escort requested from Ballard Funeral Home on 19th Street to old Riverside Cemetery at 11:40 a.m. Dec. 4.
Hit and run incident reported from McDonald’s on 17th Street. Caller said a vehicle hit an employee’s parked white van and drove away at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 4.
Broken down truck with hazards on in the lane of travel on Big Horn Avenue, 3 p.m. Dec. 4.
Fender bender involving two vehicles near Maverik south gas station on 17th Street at 4:15 p.m. Dec. 4.
Caller’s daughter had an accident with another high school student on Canyon Avenue at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 6. The daughter drives a 2013 Nissan Altima and neither vehicle is still at the scene. She said her daughter knows the other driver.
A blue Dodge Caravan and Ford Ranger crashed in the Walmart parking lot at 3:35 p.m. Dec. 6. There is partial blockage in rows near the highway.
Funeral escort requested at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Monument Street to old Riverside cemetery at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 7.
A man driving a green Ford truck was speeding and slid through the Beck Avenue and 13th Street intersection heading westbound. He was in his 20’s and had a beard as of 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
A 2017 white Chevrolet Traverse and deer crashed at the Ponderosa Campground on Eighth Street. Reported at 8:40 a.m. Dec. 8. There was no injuries or blockage.
Hit and run incident reported from the Cody Cattle Company on Demaris Street at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 8.
Black four-door car blocking the alley on Beartooth Drive at night, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 8.
Tan Nissan Pathfinder racing around the neighborhood on Peake Avenue. The caller followed the vehicle to where it was parked and tried to get a license plate number but the driver asked him to leave at 8 p.m. Dec. 8.
Female caller said another woman almost hit her in the senior parking lot at Cody High School on 10th Street and said that person doesn’t have car insurance, 12:45 p.m. Dec. 9.
Crash between silver Pontiac and grey Jeep at the Senior Center on 16th Street. There was partial blockage but no injuries as of 1:10 p.m. Dec. 9.
Man wrapped in blankets sitting on scooter near the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and 16th Street at 11:05 p.m. Dec. 9.
Other
Operations manager at Burger King on Mountain View Drive reported three deposits missing, 9:50 a.m. Dec. 3.
Woman just came into the Cody Paw Spa on Sheridan Avenue and told the caller she broke into her ex’s house and stole a dog back, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 3.
Man said someone pulled off strips of plastic from the top of his vehicle roof sometime in the last few days on Meadow Lane Avenue, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Woman stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive and said her daughter stole her credit card and has spent $8,000 as of 11:10 a.m. Dec. 4.
Mountain View Manor manager said he found drugs at the residence on 11th Street at 3:10 p.m. Dec. 4.
Underage female smoker caught with a vape pen at Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center on Heart Mountain Street, 4:35 p.m. Dec. 4.
Mother at Juby’s Trailer Court on 19th Street said her 12-year old son who is wearing blue jeans, a maroon jacket and is five feet tall with dirty blonde hair has not come home from school as of 5:10 p.m. Dec. 4. He was supposed to get off the bus with his sister.
License plates stolen from company vehicles at the post office on Stampede Avenue, 6:25 p.m. Dec. 4.
Woman said someone shot through her window sometime the previous night at PC Cowboys on Rumsey Avenue. Glass was shattered but no bullet found as of 9 a.m. Dec. 5.
Intoxicated individual walking into Maverik south gas station on 17th Street, 1:50 p.m. Dec. 5.
Credit card found on street outside Zapata’s on Sheridan Avenue at 3:50 p.m. Dec. 5.
Video of customer stealing from Good2Go on Yellowstone Avenue provided to police at 10 a.m. Dec. 6.
A heavy set man, about 30-years old and five foot eight inches in height, stole from tip jars at the Rocky Mountain Mudd hut on 17th Street. He was wearing black pants, a brown Carhart jacket, a beanie, and might be in Bomgaars at the moment. Reported at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 6.
A person came into the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive wanting to file assault charges at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 7.
Young girl on the north side of the street near the intersection of 13th Street and Sheridan Avenue with little to no clothing on at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 7.
Male caller said he has been seeing people going through dumpsters on the side of the Senior Center on 16th Street every night around 11:30 p.m. Reported at 12:35 p.m. Dec. 8.
Damage to Ace Hardware building and pole reported near Bomgaars on 17th Street, 9:10 a.m. Dec. 9.
Beck Avenue caller said two residences not shoveling snow. The caller wishes to remain anonymous as of 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9.
Woman said someone broke her door handle off on A Street as of 12 p.m. Dec. 9.
Female at Pinnacle Bank on Sheridan Avenue said she is receiving texts from her ex that violate her protection order, 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
Caller said people are selling drugs at the Lockhart Inn on Yellowstone Avenue, 6:20 p.m. Dec. 9.
