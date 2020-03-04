Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Feb. 26, 5:35 p.m., two units and 26 personnel responded to report of alarm at the Cody Rec Center, 1402 Heart Mountain. Canceled. Time in service: 15 minutes.
Feb. 27, 10:44 a.m., four units and 18 personnel responded to carbon monoxide alarm at 171 Blackburn. Investigated. Time in service: 26 minutes.
Feb. 27, 8:20 p.m., three units and 19 personnel responded to report of smoke smell at US 14-16-20 West. Investigated. Time in service: 10 minutes.
Feb. 28, 8:39 a.m., two units and 27 personnel responded to alarm at 34 Road 3DX residence. Canceled. Time in service: 6 minutes.
Feb. 28, 8:02 p.m., one unit and 26 personnel responded to second alarm at 34 Road 3DX. Canceled. Time in service: 13 minutes.
Feb. 29, 2:55 p.m., five units and 26 personnel responded to report of smoldering manure pile on County Road 6WX property. Extinguished. Time in service: 45 minutes.
March 2, 4:58 a.m., four units and 20 personnel responded to report of tractor trailer blown over at milepost 122 WYO 120 North. Provided traffic control. Time in service: 3 hours 2 minutes.
March 2, 4:41 p.m., two units and 26 personnel responded to alarm at rec center, 1402 Heart Mountain. Canceled. Time in service: 19 minutes.
March 2, 7:26 p.m., three units and 19 personnel responded to report of overheating boiler at 24 Oak Drive home. Turned thermostat down. Time in service: 24 minutes.
