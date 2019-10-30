Friday, November 1st
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Cherished Art annual fundraiser, 6-9 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, November 2nd
Cody
Fall Festival, 9 a.m.-noon, First Presbyterian Church. Crafts, frozen soup, homemade pies and baked goods. Free cookie and coffee.
Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Big Horn Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution meeting, 10 a.m., 8th Street at the Ivy. Guest speaker for the November meeting Sandy Pedersen will speak about her military experience. No host luncheon follows with a selection of three menu items. For more information contact Patsy Ann Jones, (307) 578-8969.
Cody Cupboard Food Drive, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Cody Auditorium.
Sunday, November 3rd
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
“All Saints Evensong,” 4 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church.
Wyoming Disabled Hunters Banquet, 4:30-7 p.m., Cody Cattle Company.
Monday, November 4th
Cody
Guest speaker Claudia Wade with the Park County Travel Council, noon, Cody Club room.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Tuesday, November 5th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
