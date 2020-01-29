Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
David Daniels, $90; Ryan Kolpitcke, $165; Bruce Fenton, $115; Dallin Jones, $86; Connie Maltby, $130; Sarah Bales, $110; Douglas Gail, $160; Charlotte Wilkinson, $105; Dru Cartier, $90; Johnnie Crick, $86.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Teresa Piper, driving under the influence of alcohol, $1,005; Zachary Robinson, use of a controlled substance, attempting to defraud a drug and alcohol test, $1,005; Dale Jones, invalid documents, $125; Jennifer Phillips, no child safety restraint, $65; Christopher Lowther, failure to stop at stop sign, $125; Kenneth Peterson, property destruction under $1,000 and breach of peace, $1,624.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Noah Miller, Murray, Utah, $90; Joshua McCracken, Loveland, Colo., $130; Trina Simmons, Schertz, Texas, $90; Michael Ringen, Williston, N.D., $105; Shan Kuang, Colma, Calif., $90; Joshua Stahl, Boulder, Colo., $105; Shawna Oliver, Bismarck, Ark., $125; Christopher Baumert, Billings, $125; Julia Goldburt, Lakewood, Colo., $115; Gene Jarussi, Billings, $88.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Adrian De La Cruz, Lovell, no auto insurance, driving with a suspended license and speeding, $1,680; Jat York, Powell, Wash., oversized vehicle sign and warning lights not used, $125; Zachary Vanvoast, Riverton, expired temporary license, $125.
