Josephine Evelyn Mathews was born Sept. 4, 2019, in Cheyenne to Austin and Ashley Mathews.
She weighed 8 pounds 8.8 ounces.
Grandparents are Marie Hamilton, Gary Szatkowski and Nancy Sage, and Waytne and Karen Mathews.
Graham Edward Mason was born 11:10 a.m. Sept. 9, 2019, at Powell Valley Healthcare, to Nicole and Ryan Mason of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 15.5 ounces and was 20.5 inches.
He joins 2-year-old sister Norah Serene Mason.
Grandparents are Bill and Janelle Comer, Leslie and Joe Sawyer, and Timothy and Christine Mason.
Brynlei Marie Faughn was born 9:07 p.m. Sept. 4, 2019, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Sheana and Bronson Faughn of Meeteetse.
She weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces and was 19 inches.
Gwendolyn Harper Olivia Motsch was born Sept. 9, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Amber and Mike Motsch of Cody.
She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces.
She joins five sisters, including Madalynn, 16, Maighan, 12, Mia, 10, Aurora, 3, and Eliza, 2.
Grandparents are Mike and Cheryl Motsch and Cindy Tracey.
Boston Rebecca York was born 7:56 a.m. Sept. 10, 2019, at Powell Valley Healthcare to April York.
She weighed 9 pounds 15 ounces and was 22 inches.
Bella Elizabeth Bash was born Sept. 20, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Bethany Bash of Cody.
She weighed 8 pounds and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Donald Bash and Tammy Andersen.
Ryhatt Lincoln Sagner was born Sept. 12, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Jade Sagner of Cody.
He weighed 4 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Ryhatt joins a 3-year-old sibling, Jaclynn.
Grandparent is Helen Durisko..
