CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Howard Johnson; Johnson was sentenced to 1 year supervised probation and $525 in court fees after he was found guilty for possession of marijuana – his third or subsequent charge. He also must submit progress reports every six months to the court. Johnson was found with 2.7 grams of marijuana in August 2018.
State v. John Bradish; Bradish pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol – his 4th or subsequent charge in 10 years, interference with a peace officer, felonies carrying up to 17 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for breach of peace, battery, criminal trespassing, charges carrying up to 1.5 years in prison and $2,250 in fines, to which he has pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled for a July 9 pretrial conference and Aug. 12 jury trial. Bradish is accused of driving a Polaris Razor to a residence he was not supposed to be at while intoxicated in March. While there, he is accused of punching his brother and resisting arrest from officers.
State. Joshua Beacham; Beacham is charged with breaking his probation by driving under the influence of alcohol – his 2nd offense in 10 years, driving with a suspended license – 2nd offense in 10 years, in May. He is denying the charges. Beacham has been in custody since May 11 with a $50,000 cash-only bond. He was already on probation for charges of possession of controlled substance marijuana – his 3rd or subsequent offense, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000. He is also facing misdemeanor charges for touching another person without causing bodily injury and disturbing the peace, charges carrying up to 1 year in prison and $1,500. Beacham was found engaging in a verbal dispute with another party in which he tipped a table over on them. During that event in May 2019, he was found with a marijuana pipe and 3.7 grams of marijuana on him.
State v. Sarah Thunder; Thunder was approved by the court to work at Big Horn Y, an establishment that serves alcohol. Thunder was sentenced to 6 years probation and a 4-6 year suspended prison sentence with credit for 150 days served in March 2019 after the defendant admitted to a second violation of her probation. Thunder originally was sentenced for intent to deliver methamphetamine in 2016.
State v. Aaron Ilg; Ilg pleaded guilty to causing or attempting bodily injury to a household member through impeding normal breathing or circulation to the throat or neck of a household member. He was sentenced to one year in jail with credit for 254 days served. He also must pay a $1,000 fee and $250 in court fees. Ilg strangled and attacked a female because she did not help him recover a car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.