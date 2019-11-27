Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
John Bradish, 36, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, 2x property destruction, reckless driving, 2x interfering with a peace officer, breach of peace, criminal trespass, Nov. 24
Disturbance
Man came into the Cowboy Bar and Outlaw Cafe on State Street in Meeteetse upset and causing problems. He was mad about a window in his black Cadillac Escalade being broken out. The caller said he was high and drinking before leaving and heading north on WYO 120 North at 8:40 p.m. Nov. 21.
Traffic
Caller reported four sheep near the intersection of Lane 5 and Road 8 in Powell, 1:05 a.m. Nov. 17.
Lanes of traffic on WYO 120 South and US 14-16-20 East in Cody requested to be blocked for a tow truck, 6:15 p.m. Nov. 17.
Semi truck parked near the intersection of County Road 3CX and County Road 2DAW impeding traffic, 7:30 a.m. Nov. 18.
Unattended Jeep in the ravine near Park County Ready Mix on County Road 2BC in Cody, 2:25 p.m. Nov. 18.
Abandoned vehicle with a salvaged title at the Park County Annex building on West 14th Street in Powell, 5:50 p.m. Nov. 18.
A car and a deer collided on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse at 6 p.m. Nov. 18.
Crash between a deer and a car on Lane 11 in Powell at 6:50 a.m. Nov. 19. There were no injuries or blockage.
Deceased animal on US 14-16-20 East in Cody, 12:05 a.m. Nov. 20.
A deer and a vehicle impacted on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse, 5:05 p.m. Nov. 20.
Very large item blocking the road on the north side of the train tracks, before the stop sign on Road 10 in Powell, 5:35 p.m. Nov. 21.
Caller heard two gunshots and then saw two vehicles- one of which with hazard signals on. The vehicles then drove off in an unknown direction on US 14A in Cody, 7 p.m. Nov. 21.
Yearling horse on the road near the intersection of Lane 11 and Road 13 in Powell, 6 a.m. Nov. 22.
A car and a deer crashed on the intersection of Lane 11 ½ and WYO 295 in Powell, 7:25 a.m. Nov. 22.
Trailer broke down near the intersection of US 14A and WYO 114 in Powell at 10:45 a.m. Nov. 22.
About five black cows on Lane 11 ½ in Powell, 11:45 p.m. Nov. 23.
Red truck all over the road on WYO 295 in Powell, 11 p.m. Nov. 23.
Deer removal performed on Lane 9 in Powell, 11:25 p.m. Nov. 23.
Woman can see tail lights off Lane 7 in Powell, 11:35 p.m. Nov. 23.
Other
North Ridge Drive in Cody man said he found his neighbor deceased, 12:20 p.m. Nov. 17.
Deputies assisted Cody Police with horses at Sunset Elementary School on Sheridan Avenue, 11:40 p.m. Nov. 17.
Woman said she went to check on a vacant home she owns on Road 8 ½ in Powell and it appears someone is living in it, 1 p.m. Nov. 18.
Unknown items stolen from a vehicle on Lane 8 ½ in Powell, 3:20 p.m. Nov. 18.
Samsung phone in a black textured case with a clip lost near County Road 6RT and Panorama Lane in Cody, 3:50 p.m. Nov. 19.
A 61-year-old female was found deceased at a 14th Street residence in Cody, 2:55 p.m. Nov. 21.
A couple of guys digging near the intersection of WYO 295 and Lane 5 in Powell with a light colored Ford. Female caller said they looked at her and then got in their car and left the area 30 minutes ago. Reported at 10:15 p.m. Nov. 23.
Female would like to talk to a deputy about her mom kicking her and her brother out on Lane 12 at 10:55 p.m. Nov. 23.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Gregory Turecheck, 70, driving under the influence of alcohol, open alcohol container, warrant, expired driver’s license, illegal lane change, no signal Nov. 19
Alex Martin, 31, warrant for possession of controlled substance, Nov. 20
Lynda Hawkins, 59, failure to perform duty upon colliding with vehicle or unattended property, careless driving, parking on curb, Nov. 20
Nyle Harris, 28, warrant for unlawful contact without bodily injury and breach of peace, Nov. 20
Zachary Robinson, 40, attempting to fraud drug or alcohol test, Nov. 20
Zachary Hatmaker, 18, domestic violence and interference with a peace officer, Nov. 22
Derek Derby, 38, criminal trespass, criminal entry and interference with a peace officer, Nov. 23
Eric Galla, 49, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, Nov. 23
Matthew Hollinger, 32, use of controlled substance, probation violation, no license plate light, obstructed rear plate, Nov. 24
Allission Bebiano, 29, identity theft of more than $1,000, Nov. 25
Disturbance
Black dog constantly barking in 23rd Street yard, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 21.
Neighbor’s dog barking for more than an hour on Draw Street. The caller said this has been an ongoing issue at 10:45 p.m. Nov. 24.
Disturbance at Cody High School on 10th Street, 11:55 a.m. Nov. 25.
Traffic
Caller has a picture of a car passing a school bus with its stop sign out, taken on Nov. 15 near the intersection of 23rd Street and Peake Avenue. Reported at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 19.
Car was egged on Twin Creek Trail Avenue at 3:15 p.m. Nov. 19.
Semi spun out on South Fork Hill on County Road 6WX at 10:55 a.m. Nov. 20. The Wyoming Department of Transportation was notified for sand.
Motor vehicle crash at the Irma Motel on Sheridan Avenue, 4 p.m. Nov. 20.
Crash near the intersection of 14th Street and Beck Avenue with no injuries or blockage at 3:55 p.m. Nov. 21.
Vehicle blocking Alger Avenue man’s driveway at 4:25 p.m. Nov. 21.
Male driving red Chevrolet with American and Confederate flag racing through area around 10th Street and Cody High School, 7:50 p.m. Nov. 21.
Funeral escort requested from St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Monument Street to old Riverside Cemetery at 11 a.m. Nov. 22.
Possible hit and run at Crisis Intervention Center on 13th Street. One vehicle might have left and there is unknown injuries and blockage. The caller had no other information on the other vehicle and said she just heard the sound of the crash, before rushing outside and seeing the vehicle at 4:10 p.m. Nov. 22.
Blue Chevrolet Trailblazer ran out of gas on the 13th Street hill with a rescue dog in the vehicle. It is blocking the lane of travel. The female driver is going to get gas and will head back to the vehicle, 1:25 p.m. Nov. 23.
Vehicle parked illegally on Gerrans Avenue at 2:45 a.m. Nov. 24.
Tree branch went through caller’s windshield at River’s Bend Mobile Home Park on WYO 120 North, 10:40 a.m. Nov. 24.
Man said his truck blew down the road and ran into a parked vehicle. There were no injuries and only minor damage on Owens Avenue.
REDDI report filed on Toyota 4-Runner all over the road near Maverik north gas station on Big Horn Avenue, 6:15 p.m. Nov. 24.
Driver warned for use of TV device while driving on Yellowstone Avenue, 7:10 a.m. Nov. 25.
Caller wants a speed trap put in at the intersection of 19th Street and Wyoming Avenue so the deer have a safe spot to cross the road, 3:40 p.m. Nov. 25.
Other
Underage drinking reported near Peake Avenue and 20th Street at 12:35 a.m. Nov. 19.
Man said he lost a plate to his trailer or maybe it was stolen while parked at Walmart, 8:20 a.m. Nov. 19.
Possible meth left on hallway floor of Crystal Cove Apartments on Big Horn Avenue at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 19.
Caller found drug paraphernalia at the Buffalo Bill Reservoir and brought it to the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive, 11 p.m. Nov. 19.
Man has questions about a sex offender hanging around his 19th Street rental, 12:50 p.m. Nov. 20.
Drug related investigation occurred at The Cody Hotel on West Yellowstone Avenue, 1:55 p.m. Nov. 20.
Caller’s son was assaulted by bus driver near Christ the King Lutheran Church on Stampede Avenue on Nov. 18. Reported at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 20.
Woman is trying to get her vehicle from man at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road, 5:10 p.m. Nov. 20.
Car running in Midway Auto Sales lot on Big Horn Avenue, 11:05 p.m. Nov. 20.
Back door entry alarm went off at Sherwin Williams on Stone Street, 6:20 p.m. Nov. 21.
Deer tangled in batting net at Hugh Smith Field on 19th Street, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 22.
Woman was assaulted by her son on Rio Vista Avenue at 3:40 p.m. Nov. 22.
Possible domestic dispute on Alger Avenue. A person involved is wearing a pink camouflage jacket and jeans with holes in them, possibly headed toward the hill at 7:35 p.m. Nov. 22.
Man said he was hit above his eye at Big Horn Liquor on Big Horn Avenue, 2 a.m. Nov. 23.
Caller said man has been making threats to female partner and may have pushed her around at their residence on 31st Street. He has since left the residence and gone to work. The caller said there are two small children in the house, 10:10 a.m. Nov. 23.
Taxi driver said man threatened to kill him at the Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue, 11:05 p.m. Nov. 23.
Front door open to Peter’s Cafe on Sheridan Avenue. There is no light on inside as of 1:20 p.m. Nov. 24.
Auto start module stolen from woman’s vehicle at Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street. She said a man worked on it and now the entire unit is gone, 3:55 p.m. Nov. 25.
