Pinnacle Bank is hosting a food drive through the end of the month to benefit a program that helps feed students during school-year weekends.
The Food 4 Kids Program helps fill the void when children rely mostly on school meals, by providing bags of food on Fridays, with enough food to feed them and even family members through the weekend.
People may find a list of needed items on Pinnacle Bank – Wyoming’s Facebook page or by contacting the branch.
“We know education is the key to success and want all of our youth to have every opportunity to succeed,” said Doug Weedin, president and CEO of Pinnacle Bank. “We encourage our community to join us in our efforts to help positively impact this extraordinary organization, which provides so many of our local children with a necessity and, in turn, greater opportunities for achievement.”
