Two University of Wyoming students from Cody were selected into the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society, Phi Beta Kappa.
Andre Parsons was selected for English and Wayne Sides, English and theater.
They were two of 37 new members for the University of Wyoming chapter. Students were selected based upon their demonstrated excellence in the liberal arts and sciences.
“To be elected, a student needs to show a balanced liberal arts education that accords with the national stipulations, and which we verify by examining every candidate’s transcript in detail,” says Eric Nye, professor emeritus in the Department of English and chapter secretary. “It is the one distinction prospective employers and graduate schools are swift to notice.”
Nye says members cannot apply or be nominated to PBK, but are selected by faculty members in the chapter. Membership is limited to those in the top 10% of the graduating class, but Nye says PBK members at UW are typically in the top 3-4%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.