Area residents interested in learning more about careers in health care are encouraged to attend Northwest College’s Nursing and Allied Health Career Fair on which takes place Monday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Yellowstone Building Conference Center in Powell.
The event presents an opportunity for current students and other interested individuals to network and visit with prospective employers about a wide range of careers in the health profession waiting for them upon graduation.
The following organizations will be present at the fair: Hot Springs Community Memorial Hospital, Army National Guard Recruiting, North Big Horn Hospital District, Billings Clinic, Powell Valley Healthcare, Banner Health Washakie Medical Center, Advanced Care Hospital of Montana, ATI Nursing Education, Powell Valley Care Center, Wyoming Retirement Center, Wyoming Senior Citizens, Inc. of Park County, Cody Regional Health and Big Horn Public Health.
This event is free and open to the public.
Northwest College currently offers a variety of Nursing, Allied Health and EMS programs. Learn more about them at nwc.edu/nursing/.
For more information about the career fair, contact NWC Academic & Career Advising Coordinator Kelly McArdle at (307) 754-6124 or Kelly.McArdle@nwc.edu.
For Northwest College’s full calendar of events, visit nwc.edu/events/.
