The Daughters of the American Revolution American History Essay Contest was established to encourage young people to think creatively about our nation’s great history and learn about history in a new light.
The 2019-2020 topic was “The Voyage of the Mayflower.”
This contest is open to students in public, private and parochial schools and registered home-study programs. Students in grades five through eight are encouraged to participate. Essays are judged for historical accuracy, adherence to the topic, organization of materials, interest, originality, spelling, grammar, punctuation and neatness.
This year, the Big Horn DAR chapter winners are William Nordland (fifth grade) and Emmalee Nordland (eighth grade), both attend Beacon Classical Community homeschool program in Cody as well as school four days a week at their home in Powell.
Their essays were sent to Cheyenne for judging at the state level. The state will select one winning essay from all the Wyoming DAR chapters in each of the grades to be judged on a divisional level. Those essays will then be judged at the national level.
All student participants received a certificate of participation from the chapter, and the chapter winners will receive certificates and a monetary award at the May DAR meeting.
