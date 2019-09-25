Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Sept. 17, 10:16 a.m., two units and 12 personnel responded to alarm at 19 North Crandall Road. Canceled. Time in service: 19 minutes.
Sept. 18, 7:01 a.m., two units and 25 personnel responded to fire alarm at 1120 Bleistein. Investigated. Time in service: 14 minutes.
Sept. 19, 3:24 p.m., two units and 16 personnel responded to report of vehicle accident at 19th and Bleistein. Investigated. Time in service: 26 minutes.
Sept. 23, 4:06 a.m., three units and 11 personnel responded to report of carbon monoxide alarm at 1510 Salsbury. Investigated. Time in service: 44 minutes.
Sept. 23, 6:25 p.m., two units and 25 personnel responded to report of vehicle accident at 321 Yellowstone. Investigated. Time in service: 15 minutes.
Sept. 24, 12:30 a.m., two units and 10 personnel responded to report of homecoming bonfire at Beck Lake rekindled. Extinguished. Time in service: 30 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.