The Greater Yellowstone Coalition announced Emily Reed was recently hired as the Wyoming Conservation Associate. She is based out of the Cody office and will be working to protect the land, water, and wildlife of Wyoming, finding solutions that benefit both the ecosystem and the local community.
She was born and raised in Cody and brings experience in communication, community engagement, and ecological research. She graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a Bachelor of Science degree in Environment and Natural Resources. She has previously worked for the Wyoming Migration Initiative and The Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
Reed is in the Cody office at 1285 Sheridan Avenue, Suite 220, or reach her at (307) 257-6233 or by email at emilyreed@greateryellowstone.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.