National Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County hosts a brown bag lunch presentation Monday at noon in the Cedar Mountain Room at West Park Hospital.
Cheri Kreitzmann, Licensed Professional Counselor, will talk about assertive community treatment for those living with brain disorders. ACT programs encourage collaboration among individuals, therapists, doctors, vocational rehab, social organizations, in-home assistance and case management, and any other necessary entities to ensure quality services and support.
These networks produce better outcomes for individuals living with a mental health diagnosis as they are accessible, flexible, and unique to each individual. A better safety net is intrinsic to this style of care, because people have 24/7 access to help and support. ACT greatly reduces the incidence of ER visits, inpatient stays, arrests, victimization, and suicides. Overall costs are reduced. Participants report much better quality of life and care, with 81% saying the program helped them get and stay well.
