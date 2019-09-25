Learn about the life of local artist Olive Fell and her artwork with Park County Archives curator Brian Beauvais at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 in the program “Olive Fell and Little Bear Cub: Commercial Art and Yellowstone Tourism.” This presentation at the Cody Library will explore Olive Fell’s distinctive artistic style and how it has been interpreted by Yellowstone tourists and the larger art world.
As is often the case with artists of the Yellowstone region, the artwork of Fell was influenced by the scenery and wildlife she loved. Her most recognized creation was that of “Little Bear Cub” who was featured prominently in many of the postcards and novelties Fell produced for sale in nearby Yellowstone National Park. Despite her secluded and remote existence, Fell’s work was acclaimed by both the Society of American Etchers and the Northwest Printmakers for her proficiency in printmaking techniques.
Beauvais has assembled a great deal of Fell’s artwork. This, of course, includes many iterations of the kitschy Bear Cub character that was so commonly found on postcards and stationary, but also contains numerous pieces of Fell’s more serious work, including many of her rarely seen and award winning etchings of Wyoming animals and landscapes. Perhaps the most unique pieces of Fell’s artwork to be discussed in the presentation will be the distinctive neckties she painted, handmade pottery she produced in her own kiln, and the peculiar, plumply proportioned animal figurines she individually painted to represent her many four-legged friends.
Throughout her adolescent school years in the Cody community Fell was revered as something of a native art prodigy. Her illustrations were widely used in Cody High School publications as well as local advertising. She even produced a portrait sketch of William F. Cody that the showman found so pleasing he used it in promotional material in his later life.
After a stint in art school and a short-lived marriage, Fell found herself living alone on her isolated Four Bear Ranch overlooking the Wapiti Valley. It was from this remote location that Fell would spend most of her life producing scenes of the Wyoming animals and landscapes she so loved. Although prolific throughout her life as an artist for the Yellowstone tourist market, unfortunately Fell’s serious work has gone largely overlooked.
Please join us at this free public program to celebrate Fell’s beautiful artistic vision.
Refreshments for the program are made possible by the Friends of the Cody Library.
