Cody’s homecoming week wrapped up Friday with an assembly, parade and football game.
But it also included themed days throughout the week and chances for awards.
Parade float winners
Best Use of Theme ($75):Junior class
Principal’s Choice ($75): CMS band
Advisor’s Choice ($50): Drama Club
Originality ($50): Cody elementary schools
Judge’s Favorite ($50):CHS swim team
Humor Award ($50): Senior class
Alumni Favorite ($50): CHS band
School Spirit Award ($100): CHS volleyball
Theme day awards
Monday winners for Dad Day:
Fifth place: Sophomores with 22 percent
Fourth: Juniors with 29 percent
Third: Freshmen with 33 percent
Second: Staff with 37 percent
First: Seniors with 39 percent
Tuesday winners for Tourist Day:
Fifth: Sophomores with 35 percent
Fourth: Sophomores with 36 percent
Third: Freshmen with 37 percent
Second: Staff with 45 percent
First: Seniors with 53 percent
Wednesday winners for Patriotic Day:
Fifth: Seniors with 42 percent
Fourth: Juniors with 49 percent
Third: Sophomores with 58 percent
Second: Freshmen with 66 percent
First: Staff with 72 percent
Thursday winners for Decades Day
Fifth: Freshmen with 29 percent
Fourth: Sophomores with 30 percent
Third: Juniors with 35 percent
Second: Staff with 44 percent
First: Seniors with 45 percent
Friday winners for Blue and Gold day
Fifth: Juniors with 50 percent
Fourth: Sophomores with 64 percent
Third: Seniors with 74 percent
Second: Freshmen with 80 percent
First: Staff with 81 percent
Winners for Banners
Fourth: Juniors
Third: Freshmen
Second: Seniors
First: Sophomores
Winners for downtown windows
Sixth: Cheerleaders
Fifth: Swim team
Fourth: Juniors
Third: Sophomores
Second: Seniors
First: Freshmen
Winners for skits
Fourth: Juniors
Third: Freshmen
Second: Seniors
First: Sophomores
Overall spirit points winners were the seniors.
