CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. John Bradish; Bradish pleaded guilty to 2 counts interference with a peace officer. Per his plea deal, a charge for attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer was amended to interference with a peace officer, and another charge for attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer and a misdemeanor for disturbing the peace were dismissed. Bradish was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and a 2 year suspended jail sentence. He will receive credit for 222 days served. He must also pay $485.96 in fines. Bradish is accused of fighting and resisting arrest from Powell police officers in June 2019.
State v. Derek Brantz; Brantz’s appearance bond was revoked and set at $125,000 cash only. He is charged with 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance, felony charges carrying up to 15 years in jail and $15,000. He is also facing 2 counts for being under the influence of a controlled substance, misdemeanor charges carrying up to 1 year in prison and $1,500 in fines. Brantz has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is scheduled for a July 7 pretrial conference and July 14 jury trial. Brantz is still in custody. He was found with psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, amphetamines and buprenorphine during a probation check in December 2018. He also tested positive for marijuana and meth from this visit. It was allegedly his third instance of being in the possession of drugs.
