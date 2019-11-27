This year the fun isn’t over after the Trail of Lights parade makes its way down Sheridan Avenue on Saturday.
“When the parade’s over, the party has just gotten started,” said Cody Events Committee chair Cassandra Wagler. “The parade is what’s going to kick off the stroll.”
There’s a lot going on downtown 5-8 p.m. for Cody Cowboy Christmas, some of it traditional, some of it new.
The main events are the Advent Service at 5 p.m., parade at 6 p.m. and Christmas Stroll events until 8 p.m. – not to mention four adult after parties.
“The point of it is this is an event for the community, to get you in the Christmas spirit,” Wagler said. “It’s not just about the shopping, it’s about the experience.”
This year, she said, the experience is for everybody.
It helps that more people than ever are participating. Wagler said just about every downtown business has a Christmas stroll-themed open house event, whether it’s unique food and drink, Christmas activities for children and, of course, Santa Claus the Grinch and even Frosty the Snowman.
There will even be groups of carolers strolling around downtown.
For those looking to stick around later, four establishments are hosting after parties, including Trailhead, Libations, Chamberlin Inn and the Silver Dollar.
“Everybody is just doing something so unique to their business,” Wagler said. “That’s what’s exciting.”
She said she expects it to be cold, but the classic burn barrels will be back up on the downtown sidewalks to warm people up as they stroll through the shops.
A few of the many events include a Who hair contest at 4 p.m. at Tangles Salon, an art open house at the Cody Country Art League, author event at Legends and adult ugly sweater contest at the Chamberlin Inn.
For more information visit facebook.com/Codyevents/.
