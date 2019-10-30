The annual Cody Cupboard Food Drive is set for Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Cody Auditorium.
This is a key day for the volunteer organization in collecting non-perishable food for those in the community in need.
While the group is set for volunteers at the Cupboard itself, participants are still needed at the auditorium itself to sort deliveries, according to volunteer coordinator Gail Terry.
“Once again, Cody Cupboard needs your help!” said Cupboard board of directors chair Rod Laib.
The organization has aided members of the community since 1987.
Last year, the Cupboard provided food to about 4,366 people represented by 1,760 requests for help.
In addition, the Cupboard prepared 245 Christmas food boxes.
The total for 2018 was 15,829 pounds of food collected during the food drive and the goal is for the organization to collect more this year.
Volunteer teams, as always, will be canvassing neighborhoods if residents wish to leave boxes for pick-up.
Cody Cupboard is seeking donations for such foodstuffs as macaroni and cheese, pasta, cereal, canned fruit, vegetables, soup, tuna, plus ramen noodles and peanut butter and jelly.
Donors are encouraged to check for expiration dates. Items that have passed sell-by dates cannot be used.
Paper products and toiletries, however, may be contributed, as well as money that can be employed by the Cupboard over the next year.
Anyone desiring to volunteer can contact Terry at either (307) 587-3566 or at gterry1110@msn.com.
