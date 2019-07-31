Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 23, 8:37 p.m., four units and 24 personnel responded to report of tree struck by lighting on Table Mountain in Crandall. Investigated; turned over to Forest Service. Time in service: 20 minutes.
July 27, 8:16 p.m., five units and 17 personnel responded to report of grass fire from downed power line at 2776 WYO 14-16-20 West. Extinguished after Rocky Mountain Power shut power off. Time in service: 1 hour 34 minutes.
July 27, 10:12 p.m., two units and 12 personnel responded to report of fence on fire at 602 Ninth. Extinguished. Time in service: 28 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.